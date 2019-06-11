Stock Tracker: Inside the Numbers for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

Some individual investors may rely heavily on Wall Street analyst opinions when conducting their own stock research. Focusing in on shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP), we have seen that the average broker rating is currently 1.75. This average rating follows a numerical scale where a 1 would signify a Strong Buy rating, and a 5 would indicate a Strong Sell rating. Out of the sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research, 8 have given the stock a Strong Buy or Buy rating.

Investors are often trying to figure out the best way to analyze the stock market. When it comes to stock research, investors may use fundamental analysis, technical analysis, or a combination of both. Boiling down the two techniques, studying the fundamentals puts the focus on factors that may influence specific stocks, and studying the technicals puts the focus on market behavior analysis. Investors who study the fundamentals are typically trying to understand why stocks and markets move the way they do. Technical analysts are more concerned with spotting trends and trying to measure the characteristics of those trends. Some investors may prefer one method of stock research over another, but many investors may use a combination of both methods to help make sure that all the bases are covered.

Zooming in on the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP), we see that the current number is 1.41. This EPS estimate is using 12 Wall Street analysts polled by Zacks Research. Last quarter, the company stated a quarterly EPS of 0.87. Sell-side analysts have the task of examining companies and providing estimates relating to future results. These estimates carry a lot of weight on the Street, and earnings hits or misses revolve around these numbers. Sometimes these predictions are very close to the actual reported number, and other times they are not. Many investors will be closely watching which way analyst estimates are being adjusted right before earnings. This may provide some insight on how good or bad the numbers for the quarter are likely to be. Investors might want to take a look at their holdings after the earnings reports to make sure that nothing extremely out of the ordinary after combing through the results.

Individual investors might be looking at all the angles in order to concoct a winning plan for the next few quarters. The diligent investor is typically on the ball and ready to encounter any unforeseen market movements. Monitoring recent stock price activity on shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) we have noted that the stock price has been trading near $90.29. Turning the focus to some historical price information, we note that the stock has moved 24.04% over the previous 12 weeks. Since the start of the year, we note that shares have seen a change of 47.94%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 4.04%. Over the last 5 sessions, the stock has moved 4.02%. After a recent scan, we can see that the 52-week high is currently $112.93, and the 52-week low is presently $57.48.

Following shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP), we can see that the average consensus target price based on contributing analysts is currently $96.9. Wall Street analysts often provide price target projections on where they believe the stock will be headed in the future. Because price target projections are essentially the opinions of covering analysts, they have the ability to vary widely from one analyst to another. Navigating the equity markets can seem daunting at times. Finding ways to identify the important data can make a big difference in sustaining profits into the future. As we move closer to the end of the year, investors will be watching to see which way the momentum shifts and if stocks are still primed to go higher. Investors might choose to rely heavily on analyst research and corresponding target predictions, or they may choose to use them as a guide to supplement their own research.

Trying to extract profits from the stock market is not the easiest of tasks. In fact, it can be quite difficult. Amateur traders may be faced with tough challenges right out of the gate. Some traders may experience some crushing blows, and they have to figure out early on how to steady the ship. Completing all the necessary research can help the trader build a solid foundation, but when the rubber hits the road, it may take more than that just to stay afloat. Developing the proper mindset can be one of the biggest contributing factors for success in trading the stock market. This may take some time to achieve, but it may make all the difference when attempting to reach the goal of long lasting success.