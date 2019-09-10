Stock to Watch: Group 1 Automotive (GPI)

Watching last month’s opinion reading on shares of Group 1 Automotive (GPI), we see that the signal is 80% Buy. This is the combined signal for the previous month when applying a wide array of studies based on price movement. Using these same guidelines, the signal for last week stands at 8% Buy, and 24% Buy for the previous trading session. Investors may also be interested in the strength and direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is currently Weakening. This is a measurement over the past three trading sessions that provides an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal. A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is presently reading Average. This is a longer-term gauge verse the historical strength.

For investors just starting out, having clear investment goals can be a big asset when approaching the stock market. If individuals can’t see clearly where they want to go, they may end up somewhere that they don’t necessarily want to be. Taking the time to actually develop a plan and goals can help get the ball rolling. Keeping these goals in mind as the investment process progresses may help the investor stay on track when the ride gets rough. The stock market can be an intimidating place for those who are new to the investing world. Accumulating knowledge and staying focused can help the investor slowly peel away the layers of uncertainty.

Shifting the gaze to some longer-term technical indicators, we can see that Group 1 Automotive currently has a 60-day commodity channel index signal of Hold. The CCI indicator is typically used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The 100-day moving average verse price signal is Buy.

Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Group 1 Automotive (GPI), we can see that the stock price recently hit 80.82. Since the start of the session, the stock has topped out with a high of 81.18 and bottomed with a low of 77.49. Going further, we note that the company’s current book value is 62.85. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months.

