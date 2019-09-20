Stock to Watch: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Watching last month’s opinion reading on shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA), we see that the signal is 40% Sell. This is the combined signal for the previous month when applying a wide array of studies based on price movement. Using these same guidelines, the signal for last week stands at 56% Buy, and 56% Buy for the previous trading session. Investors may also be interested in the strength and direction of the opinion signals. The opinion direction is currently Strengthening. This is a measurement over the past three trading sessions that provides an indication of whether the latest recent price movement is following the signal. A Buy or Sell signal with a “Strongest” direction indicates that the signal is gaining strength. The opinion strength signal is presently reading Weak. This is a longer-term gauge verse the historical strength.

Shifting the gaze to some longer-term technical indicators, we can see that Electronic Arts Inc currently has a 60-day commodity channel index signal of Buy. The CCI indicator is typically used to scope out overbought and oversold levels. The 100-day moving average verse price signal is Buy.

Tracking current trading session activity on shares of Electronic Arts Inc (EA), we can see that the stock price recently hit 99.69. Since the start of the session, the stock has topped out with a high of 99.9 and bottomed with a low of 98.28. Going further, we note that the company’s current book value is 21.86. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months.

