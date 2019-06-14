Stock Survey: Tracking These Shares: MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY), Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE)

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 29.611000. The 6 month volatility is 29.570500, and the 3 month is spotted at 22.819000. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Investors may be looking for solid stocks to add to the portfolio. Sometimes, investors may choose to go against the grain and try something that nobody else is doing. This typically comes with plenty of time and research examining those appealing stocks. Digging into the fundamentals as well as tracking technical levels can help separate the winners from the losers. Investors who are able to keep the required temperament may be able to cope with market volatility and get positioned to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself.

At the time of writing, MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY) over the past 52 weeks is 0.864000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY) is 0.548087. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of MTY Food Group Inc. is 1.042389. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.09219. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.27576, the 24 month is 1.35593, and the 36 month is 1.46987. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.96951, the 3 month is 1.11644, and the 1 month is currently 1.12803.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY). The name currently has a score of 48.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The Q.i. Value of MTY Food Group Inc. is 29.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY) is 2361. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY) is 2329. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Investors often have to make decisions on what to do with stocks that have unperformed. Maybe things didn’t pan out the right way, even after combing through the numbers. Sometimes it may be difficult to let go of a stock that isn’t up to par. Knowing when to cut a loser from the portfolio can be a useful skill for the individual investor. On the flip side, investors may have to decide whether to sell a winner. There may be occasions when a stock goes through the roof without any notice. The tricky part may be figuring out whether to cash in, or keep riding the wave. Heading into the next few quarters, investors will be trying to make sure they have all the bases covered.



Taking a look at some historical volatility numbers on shares of Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 32.840800. The 6 month volatility is 30.228200, and the 3 month is spotted at 27.369500. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Investors are constantly trying to make smart moves in the stock market. Taking stock of personal strengths and weaknesses can help the investor attack the market with heightened focus. Often times, individuals may fall into traps that could have been avoided. Coming up with a sound investment plan and setting realistic expectations may help the novice investor become better prepared and focused. Positive returns are attainable with the proper preparation and dedication. Investors working with a longer-term plan might be approaching the stock market from a completely different angle than a shorter-term trader. Investors who plan to be in the market for a long period of time may not be as concerned about the day to day fluctuations as short-term traders.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.87959. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.75567, the 24 month is 0.96962, and the 36 month is 1.17918. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.06528, the 3 month is 1.10838, and the 1 month is currently 1.06516.

At the time of writing, Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE). The name currently has a score of 8.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The Q.i. Value of Dätwyler Holding Inc. is 31.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) is 4844. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”. The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) is 5900. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) over the past 52 weeks is 0.759000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Dätwyler Holding Inc. (SWX:DAE) is 0.259957. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Dätwyler Holding Inc. is 0.508998. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

A highly common way to study stocks is through fundamental analysis. Investors examining the fundamentals may be analyzing the underlying factors that can affect the performance of a particular company. When focusing in on a specific company, investors will look at company management, financial information, business prospects, and industry competition. The goal of digging into the numbers is often times a way to calculate the current value of a company and try to gauge the value into the future. Zooming in on the vital statistics of a company can help provide a glimpse of the company’s overall health.