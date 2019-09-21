Stock Survey: Following the Target Price for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Checking up on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), we have noted that the average price target is currently 74.62. Individual sell-side analysts often provide their best educated projections on where a particular stock will be moving in the future. Because specific targets can widely vary, investors may choose to keep track of the average target combining all estimates taken into consideration. Although covering analysts may study the stock extensively, investors may need to conduct their own examination to see whether they believe that the analyst is correct with the projection. Sometimes analysts are spot on, but other times they may be way off. There may be situations that arise from time to time that can cause price targets to change drastically. Because targets may be arrived at using various methods, investors may pay extra close attention when an individual analyst makes an update to the current target estimate.

Investors may be sizing up shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). After a recent check, we see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate provided by Zacks is standing at 0.71. This EPS estimate is comprised of 8 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks. For the last reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 0.72. Analysts and investors will be closely studying the next round of company earnings reports. Consistent success on the earnings front may point to the company moving in the right direction. On the flip side, a company that has strung together a few bad quarters may ring the warning bells for interested investors.

Investors have the ability to follow Wall Street analyst views when conducting stock research. Sell-side analysts often put in a lot of time trying to evaluate the inner workings of a company. They may dig through the financials, conduct interviews, and pay keen attention to conference calls in order to compile data for the research report. Many analysts will offer buy, sell, or hold recommendations for stocks they cover. Checking on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), we see that the current average broker rating is 2.47. This average rating falls on a scale from 1 to 5 where a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy. On the flip side, a 5 rating would signify a Strong Sell. Based on data provided by Zacks, there are currently 4 polled analysts rating the stock a Strong Buy or Buy. Investors often have to decide whether they are in agreement with how the analysts perceive the future prospects of a specific stock.

Following recent trading activity on shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), we can see that the stock has been hovering near the 70.75 price level. Shareholders might be asking themselves whether now is a good time to buy or sell the stock. Over the previous 12 weeks, the stock has moved -2.21%. Looking back over the last month, shares have moved -2.56%. Over the previous week, the stock has changed -2.88%. Investors may also be watching the current price in relation to the 52-week highs/lows. After a recent scan, we note that the 52-week high is presently 75.57, and the 52-week low is 57.88.

