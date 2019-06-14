Stock Scope: Indicators in View for Park Ohio Hldg Cp (PKOH) as Channel Indicator Reaches Hold

Tracking the latest technical readings, we can see that shares of Park Ohio Hldg Cp (PKOH) have a current 60-day commodity channel index signal of Hold. The CCI indicator is generally used to identify overbought and oversold levels. The CCI signal direction is currently pointing to a Bullish. Turning the focus to the medium-term indicator on company shares, we note that the reading from the 40-day commodity channel index is presently Hold. The current direction of the signal is pointing to a Bullish.

Investors might have been ready to throw in the towel as the rally stalled recently. However, the panic subsided and growth-hungry investors came searching for their favorite stocks in the wreckage. Keeping things in perspective, the economy seems good, and so does earnings growth. Investors may be wondering where the money will be flowing in the second half of the year. Many people may assume healthcare and tech would be the easy targets, primarily because that’s where the earnings growth is. Industrials and staples are no slouches for growth either, but they may be well fully-valued for their growth. Traders will most likely be honing their strategies that they created, trying to beat the market over the next couple of months.

Tracking some alternate information, we have noted that the company’s current book value is 26.07. The book value is the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders for the trailing 12 months. Shifting gears, the company has a current interest coverage value of 3.09. This value measures a company’s ability to honor its debt payments. When the value is below 1, the company may not be generating enough cash from its operations to meet its interest obligations. Tracking current trading session activity on shares of (company), we can see that the stock price recently hit 32.43. Since the start of the session, the stock has managed to touch a high of 32.44 and drop to a low of 31.49.

Investors are often closely following recent stock price support and resistance levels. The support is a level where a stock may see a bounce after it has dropped. If the stock price can break through the first support level, the attention may move to the second level of support. The resistance is the opposite of support. As a stock rises, it may see a retreat once it hits a certain level of resistance. After a recent look, the stock’s first resistance level is 32.75. On the other side, investors are watching the first support level of 31.8. Investors may also want to take a longer-term look at company shares. According to the most recent information, the stock has a 52-week high of 43.15 and a 52-week low of 28.01. Staying on top of longer-term price action may help provide investors with a wider scope of reference when examining a stock.

