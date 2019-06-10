Stock Review: Viewing the Technicals for Fidelity China Special Situations Plc (FCSS.L)

The twenty one day Wilder Moving Average has recently been seen below the fifty day Simple Moving Average on shares of Fidelity China Special Situations Plc (FCSS.L). Traders following these numbers may be watching for a possible shift in the short-term momentum.

When looking at technical analysis, one of the leading concepts is that of the trend. Chartists are constantly looking to identify trends to help determine which way a stock price is moving. Trends may not always be easy to spot, but they can be highly useful when identified. When looking at the stock market, an example of an upward trend is generally classified as a stock price that over time keeps reaching higher highs and higher lows. On the flip side, a downward trend is usually identified by spotting a stock that has been hitting lower lows and lower highs. Defining trends may take the novice trader some time to figure out, but learning how to properly study charts may help bring in steady profits in the future.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 207.50.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for Fidelity China Special Situations Plc (FCSS.L) is 49.48. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Let’s view some technical levels on shares of Fidelity China Special Situations Plc (FCSS.L). Presently, the 14 day Williams %R is -73.47. Readings may range from 0 to -100. A Williams %R that lands between -80 to -100 is typically seen as being in strong oversold territory. A reading between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% has the ability to be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

When looking at technical levels, traders should not overlook the RSI reading as it often can dictate if momentum has pushed past a key metric. 33.32, the 7-day stands at 37.13, and the 3-day is sitting at 61.07. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Fidelity China Special Situations Plc (FCSS.L) is sitting at -80.47. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

