Stock Review: Piotroski F Score Below Five for Bass Strait Oil Company Ltd (BAS.AX)

Checking on shares of Bass Strait Oil Company Ltd (BAS.AX), we have seen that the Piotroski F Score level is currently five or lower. Investors watching the stock may be looking for signs of weakening financial strength.

Investors are taking another look at shares of Bass Strait Oil Company Ltd (BAS.AX). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. Viewing the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 53.17, the 7-day is 57.29, and the 3-day is resting at 69.15.

Bass Strait Oil Company Ltd (BAS.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 47.50. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Bass Strait Oil Company Ltd (BAS.AX) is 18.01. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Taking a peek at some moving average levels on shares of Bass Strait Oil Company Ltd (BAS.AX), the 200-day is at 0.00, the 50-day is 0.00, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.00. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Checking in on the numbers for Bass Strait Oil Company Ltd (BAS.AX), we can see that the company has a Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R of -33.33. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the other end of the spectrum, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions.

