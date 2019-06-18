Stock Performance Review on Shares of Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Performance Tracker

Checking in on some recent action on shares of Trimble Navigation (TRMB), we can see that the stock price recently touched 42.8. At the open, the stock was trading at 42.76. Since the start of the session, the stock has topped out with a high of 43.18 and bottomed with a low of 42.73. After noting current price levels, we can see that the change from the open is presently 0.08.

Many active investors will use technical analysis when conducting stock research. Technical analysis involves studying trends and trying to predict which trends will continue into the future. Many technical traders will rely on charts to help provide the information they desire. Some technicians will use one or two technical indicators while others will combine many different ones. There are plenty of indicators out there that can be studied. Figuring out which indicators are the most reliable can be a tricky endeavor. Traders may want to try out various combinations in order to identify the ones that seem to provide the best advantage, even if it is a small one.



Relative Strength

Investors may be tracking various technicals on shares of Trimble Navigation (TRMB). We can see that the 9 day relative strength value is currently 62.71%. This technical momentum indicator compares the size of recent gains to recent losses helping to identify possible overbought and oversold conditions. The 9 day historical volatility reading is currently 15.06%. This measures the average deviation from the average price spanning the past 9 days. The current 9 day MACD has been spotted at 0.27. This value represents the difference between a short-term and a long-term moving average. A reading over zero may provide a bullish signal, and a value under zero may represent a bearish signal.

Focusing in on some other information, we can see that Trimble Navigation (TRMB) has a current weighted alpha of +27.60. The weighted alpha gauges how much the stock has increased or decreased over the period of one full year. The weighting puts higher emphasis on more recent activity providing a more relevant measure for short-term technical analysts to use. A positive weighted alpha reading indicates that the stock has risen over the past year. A negative reading would indicate that the stock is down over that same time period. Technical traders often use the weighted alpha to help discover stocks that are building momentum.

Earnings Focus

Trimble Navigation (TRMB) last reported earnings results on 05/01/19. For the most recent period, the company posted quarterly EPS of 0.45. The trailing 12 month earnings number is currently 1.68. The company’s EPS growth over the previous quarter clocks in at -2.44%. The EPS metric is frequently used to measure a company’s profitability based on each outstanding share of common stock.

