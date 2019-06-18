Stock On Watchlist: 48North Cannabis Corp (NRTH.V) Aroon Oscillator Slumps Downward

48North Cannabis Corp (NRTH.V)’s Aroon Oscillator is showing an increased downward trend for the shares. Traders should take close watch on current levels and monitor the strength of the trend. As a forecasting tool, many traders value time as much as they value price. The Aroon indicator differs from other price momentum oscillators because it exploits both of these market attributes. Aroon-based indicators do this by measuring price changes relative to time. Developed by Tushar Chande, indicates if a price is trending or is in a trading range. It can also reveal the beginning of a new trend, its strength and can help anticipate changes from trading ranges to trends. AroonDown and the AroonUp indicators are used together and combined are called the Aroon indicator. Time and price favor an uptrend when the indicator is positive and a downtrend when the indicator is negative. A positive or negative threshold can be used to define the strength of the trend. For example, a surge above +50 would reflect a strong upside move, while a plunge below -50 would indicate a strong downside move.

In terms of Relative Strength Index for 48North Cannabis Corp (NRTH.V), the 14-day RSI is currently noted at 37.80, the 7-day is 32.87, and the 3-day is sitting at 29.72. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a very popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help show whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions.

In terms of CCI levels, 48North Cannabis Corp (NRTH.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -90.76. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is presently 11.52. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. 48North Cannabis Corp (NRTH.V)’s Williams %R presently stands at -94.44. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels, the 200-day is at 0.82, the 50-day is 1.00, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.88. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

