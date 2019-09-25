Stock Nearing 52-Week High: Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Watching recent market activity, we have noted that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been moving towards its 52-week high. Investors may be watching how shares respond as they reach this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 137.36. At this level, shares are noted trading -4.32% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

As the markets continue to charge to new heights, investors may be trying to calculate where the markets will be moving in the next few months. Many market enthusiasts will be monitoring the current round of company earnings reports. A better than expected earnings period may help give the stock market another boost to even greater levels. At this point in time, investors may be a bit more cautious with stock selection. With so many names near all-time highs, investors may need to crunch the numbers to evaluate which stocks are still a good buy even at current price levels. Investors may also want to zoom out to the sector level and see if they can determine which sectors may be poised to outperform the overall market coming in to the second part of the year. Investors may also be looking at the overall economic conditions and striving to gain a sense of whether everything will align to keeping the bull run going.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 2.00. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $149.60.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), we can see that shares are -1.47% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 1.88%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 19.89%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 1.85% for the week, and 2.02% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 32.43%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 4.66%.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading -1.26% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading 1.38% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 12.58% away from that value.

The stock currently has a beta value of 1.16. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

There are many factors that can affect the health of a certain company. Because of this, it can be extremely difficult to find one single strategy that will prove successful in the stock market. Investors are able to study all the different data, but figuring out the relevant information can be a struggle. There is plenty of company information that can easily be measured such as revenue and profits. There are also elements that aren’t as easily computed such as reputation and competitive advantage. Finding a way to gather all the information and craft a strategy that incorporates all aspects of a company may be a challenge for investors. Because there is a highly inherent human element to picking stocks, price action may not follow expectations. Human emotion can reverse course rapidly over a short period of time. Investors need to always be prepared for market uncertainty while attempting to keep emotions in check.

Traders often prefer to focus on stocks that are higher in volatility. Higher volatility brings more opportunity for quick profits, but it can also bring quick losses. Traders will typically try to understand recent stock activity in order to make the most out of the price action. Seeing how a certain stock has traded previously may allow traders to project which way shares will move in the near future. It is highly important for active traders to know the risk involved with trying to capitalize on shorter-term price movements. Adept traders are generally able to focus on the bigger picture and not let one or two bad trades get them down. Developing confidence to trade in the stock market may take substantial time and effort. Defining long term and short term goals to help keep the focus intact may help traders secure profits.