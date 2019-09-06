Stock Monitor on Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) With Expected Growth of 7.06%

The sell-side on Wall Steet is predicting Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) to grow at an accelerated rate over the next five years. Sell-side analysts are looking for the company to grow 7.06% over the next year and 8.30% over the next five years.

Stock analysis typically falls under the two main categories of fundamental and technical. Fundamental analysis involves diving into company financials. Fundamental analysts study how the company is performing in order to determine whether or not the stock is ready to run. With this type of analysis, investors will be looking at balance sheet strength and gauging how much money the company is giving back to shareholders. After crunching all the numbers, investors can use the information to calculate ratios to help determine if the company is properly valued and worth adding to the portfolio. Technical analysis relies on charting historical stock prices in order to define trends and patterns. The buying and selling of stocks using only technical analysis typically removes any concern for how the company is fairing or even what it actually does. Some indicators that technical analysts use can be super simple and others can be highly complex. Many investors will attempt to study both technicals and fundamentals with the goal of gaining greater knowledge of where the stock has been, and where it might be going.

EPS measures what each share is worth and also indicates how much money their sharehoders would gain if the company was to pay out all of its profits. Earnings Per Share is computed by dividing the total profit by its total shares. Curtiss-Wright Corporation’s trailing 12- months EPS is 6.79. Last year, their EPS growth was 28.00% and their EPS growth over the past five years was 17.20%.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s start off by taking a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)’s stock was 25.22%. Last week, it was 4.08%, 8.31% over the last quarter, and 11.61% for the past half-year.

Over the past 50 days, Curtiss-Wright Corporation stock was -2.08% off of the high and 10.37% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -9.50% (High), 34.28%, (Low).

HISTORICAL GROWTH

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)'s performance this year to date is 25.22%. Over the last six months, Curtiss-Wright Corporation's stock has been 11.61% and -4.74% for the year.

FUTURE GROWTH ESTIMATES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Wall Street analysts are have a consensus analyst recommendation of 2.00 on the stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Brokerages covering the name have a $139.67 on the stock.

With the stock market still cranking along, new investors may be wondering if they are too late to join the party. Picking stocks when everything is on the up can be much easier than trying to find winners when the markets sour. Taking a ride on the stock market roller coaster can indeed provide many ups, but also just as many downs. If there was a sure fire stock picking method that always produced winners, the ride would no doubt be smooth but much less thrilling. There is plenty of information available about publically traded companies that investors can use to make better informed stock picks. However, the challenge for the individual investor becomes figuring out how to best use the information at hand in order to select winners. Navigating the equity markets can seem daunting at times. Finding ways to filter out the important data from the unimportant data can make a big difference in sustaining profits into the future. As we move into the second half of the year, investors will be watching to see which way the momentum shifts and if stocks are still primed to move higher.

