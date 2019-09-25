Stock in the Spotlight: Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has recently been spotted approaching 52-week highs. Investors may be following how the stock price reacts as it nears this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 43.30. At this level, shares are noted trading -6.40% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

The amount of financial information available to individual investors these days is staggering. Accumulating intelligence in the stock market is much easier to do than ever before. All the advances in technology have allowed regular investors to access information with relative ease. Making sense of all the various data can be overwhelming, but plowing through the data may create a solid foundation to start enhancing profits in the market. With so many investing options, traders and investors need to construct a plan that works specifically for them. Becoming educated about the stock market before tackling the beast might assist the individual investor in many ways. Studying how markets and prices move may help the investor decide which way is the best way to go. Understanding the difficulties and possible pitfalls that investors generally fall prey to, can go a long way in helping even before the first trade is ever made. As most investors know, the markets and economic landscapes are constantly changing. This requires the investor to be in tip top mental shape in order to confront tough buy or sell decisions when the time comes.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL), we can see that shares are 0.79% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 1.57%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 7.90%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 1.19% for the week, and 1.66% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 1.45%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 8.66%.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading 0.84% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading 3.12% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 3.43% away from that value.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 3.20. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $38.33.

The stock currently has a beta value of 0.05. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

Investors often have to face the issue of risk when dealing with the stock market. Creating portfolios that have the largest probability of attaining personal goals might be the course of action for many investors. Realizing that risk is a large part of the investment process can help the investor think realistically. Although completely eliminating risk is not reasonable, taking steps to reduce risk with proper portfolio management is well within reach for any investor. When first starting out, investors may be tempted to follow strategies from friends or colleagues that have dabbled in the markets with some success. Although using someone else’s strategy could work, chances are that eventually each investor will need to tweak the process in order to maximize their chances for success. Often times these lessons may end up being learned the hard way. With proper planning and execution, the hope is that the investor will arm themselves with enough knowledge to avoid mistakes early on.