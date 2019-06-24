Stock in Review: Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) EPS Expected to Grow 13.62%

Wall Street sell-side analysts are projecting Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to grow at an accelerated rate over the next 5 years. Brokerage firms are looking for the firm to grow 13.62% over the next year and 15.00% over the next five years.

Knowles Corporation’s trailing 12- months EPS is 0.51. Last year, their EPS growth was 106.10% and their EPS growth over the past five years was -14.80%.

Let’s start off by taking a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s stock was 28.17%. Last week, it was 0.35%, 3.08% over the last quarter, and 24.53% for the past half-year.

Over the past 50 days, Knowles Corporation stock was -12.15% off of the high and 10.34% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -12.15% (High), 39.92%, (Low).

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s performance this year to date is 28.17%. The stock has performed 0.35% over the last seven days, 2.09% over the last thirty, and 3.08% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Knowles Corporation’s stock has been 24.53% and 10.21% for the year.

Wall Street analysts are have a consensus analyst recommendation of 2.60 on the stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Brokerages covering the name have a $20.57 on the stock.

