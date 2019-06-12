Stock in Focus: Checking the Numbers for Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)

Following recent price action, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) shares have been identified trading above the Chikou. When the stock is above this signal, traders will be looking out for possible upward momentum.

As many veteran investors have already seen, market movements are extremely hard to accurately predict. Financial news outlets are always producing headlines and offering predictions for future market performance. Sometimes the predictions are right, and sometimes the predictions are wrong. Investors may have a hard time separating fact from fiction when it comes to bullish and bearish sentiment. Adjusting the portfolio based strictly on headlines can be tempting for the amateur investor. Filtering out the noise and focusing on the pertinent data can help keep the individual focused and on track. Straying from the plan and basing investment decisions on news headlines may lead to portfolio confusion down the road. Crunching the numbers and paying attention to the important economic data can greatly help the investor see through the smoke when markets get muddled.

Investors may be looking to compare the current stock price of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) to some of its moving averages. After a recent check, the 200-day MA is resting at 25.79, and the 50-day is 23.91. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Traders may also be paying close attention to RSI levels on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (VET). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 32.41, the 7-day is 30.44, and the 3-day is 21.95. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) is currently at 41.77. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, Vermilion Energy Inc (VET)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -98.35. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

