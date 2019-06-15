Stock Hovering Above The Trend line: Nice Momentum for Ready Capital Corporation (:RC)

Shares of Ready Capital Corporation (:RC) are hovering above their moving averages, indicating a postitive uptrend for the firm.

Trading the stock market can sometimes feel like a wild roller coaster ride. When stocks are soaring, investors may feel like they can’t lose. When markets are sinking, investors may feel like there is nothing that they can do. Individual investors may have experienced both ends of the spectrum. Sometimes, an investor may secure some winning trades right out of the gate. This may cause the individual to become overconfident in their ability. Markets have the ability to shoot down overconfidence very quickly. On the other side, investors may only experience losses right off the bat and become highly discouraged. Figuring out how to manage winners and losers can big a big help to the investor’s psyche in the long-term. Frequently assessing which trades worked and examining why they worked may greatly assist the investor. The same can be said for trades that did not pan out.

In order to tell which way a stock is trending, the stock’s share price should be compared to its moving average. The stock will be uptrending if it is being traded above its moving averages and downtrending if it is being traded below. The stock stands 3.29% away from its 50-day simple moving average and -0.12% away from the 200-day average. The price currently stands at $15.25.

Active traders are typically striving to spot winning entry and exit points for trades. Following technical indicators may help traders gain some insight on how best to do this. There are plenty of indicators that have helped traders make winning trades. Because there are so many to choose from, beginning traders may want to start by focusing on a few different combinations to start with. Professional chartists may have ultra complex charts set up to spot perfect trade entries. Others may use one or two simple indicators to aide with setting up the trade. Keeping track of all the data may be a challenge at first, but there are many platforms out there that have made the process much simpler than ever before. Setting up a winning strategy may take some time and perseverance, but taking the time to acquire the proper knowledge may mean the difference between winning and losing trades in the future.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Ready Capital Corporation (:RC)‘s stock was 10.27%. 3.32% over the last quarter, and 0.79% for the past six months.

Over the past 50 days, Ready Capital Corporation stock was -0.52% off of the high and 6.57% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -11.85% (High), 13.47%, (Low).

The RSI (Relative Strength Index), an indicator that shows price strength by comparing upward and downward close-to-close movements is 64.90 for Ready Capital Corporation (:RC).



The consensus analysts recommendation at this point stands at 2.00 on this stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. The Street has a 16.86 target price on the shares for the next 12-18 months.