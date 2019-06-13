Stock Growth in Focus For LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) as Analysts Estimate 218.20% Growth

Analysts are projecting LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to grow at an accelerated rate over the next five years. Sell-side analysts are looking for the company to grow 218.20% over the next year and 30.00% over the next five years.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s trailing 12- months EPS is -0.67. Last year, their EPS growth was -15.20% and their EPS growth over the past five years was -45.90%.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s start off by taking a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s stock was 43.37%. Last week, it was -2.38%, -5.42% over the last quarter, and 39.67% for the past half-year.

Over the past 50 days, LivePerson, Inc. stock was -13.20% off of the high and 3.71% removed from the low. Their 52-Week High and Low are noted here. -13.20% (High), 58.06%, (Low).

HISTORICAL GROWTH

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)’s performance this year to date is 43.37%. The stock has performed -2.38% over the last seven days, -4.55% over the last thirty, and -5.42% over the last three months. Over the last six months, LivePerson, Inc.’s stock has been 39.67% and 20.98% for the year.

FUTURE GROWTH ESTIMATES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

Wall Street analysts are have a consensus analyst recommendation of 1.80 on the stock. This is based on a 1-5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Brokerages covering the name have a $35.00 on the stock.

