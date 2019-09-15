Stock Getting Close to 52-Week High: Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has recently been spotted approaching 52-week highs. Investors may be following how the stock price reacts as it nears this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 22.55. At this level, shares are noted trading -2.38% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

As we move deeper into the year, investors will be paying attention to which companies are well-positioned for future growth. Even if the current earnings reports are a mixed bag, investors can study which industries look they are taking the top spot. Many active investors may be focusing on which way estimates are trending heading into the company earnings release. Analysts will often make updates to projections shortly before and after the earnings numbers are provided. Many active investors may enjoy the volatility that comes with trading around earnings, but others will choose to let the heavy action pass before deciding which stocks to buy or sell next.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM), we can see that shares are 5.32% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are 21.76%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 45.86%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 3.11% for the week, and 3.27% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 81.85%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 19.57%.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading 8.51% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading 15.03% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 35.82% away from that value.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 1.90. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $21.30.

The stock currently has a beta value of 2.16. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

Doing the proper research can go a long way when preparing to enter the stock market. Professional investors typically make sure that all the necessary research is completed when making crucial decisions. Of course, all the research in the world cannot guarantee success in the markets, but it can help to keep the investor one step ahead of the class. Understanding how the stock market functions can help the investor gain the confidence to start conquering the terrain. Building confidence in investing decisions can play a big part in the future success of the individual’s portfolio.