Stock Getting Close to 52-Week High: Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been seen trading near 52-week highs recently. Investors may be watching how the stock price reacts as it approaches this level. At the time of writing, company shares had recently hit 86.10. At this level, shares are noted trading -4.98% away from the 52-week high mark. Investors will be curious to see if the stock can maintain momentum after breaking the 52-week high or if the level is merely breached and there is a pullback. Traders and investors might have to make the decision whether to lock in current profits, or hold on for a further push higher.

Investors may be watching the ebb and flow of the current market environment and be wondering what the next few months have in store. They may be deciding whether now is a good time to sell off some first half winners or hold on for further gains. This can be one of the toughest decisions that an investor has to make. Just because a stock has been steadily heading higher for an extended period of time doesn’t necessarily mean that it will continue to do so. Building the confidence to make the tough portfolio decisions may take some time and a few good trades under the belt. New investors may be prone to get discouraged after a few sour trades in a row. Anyone who wants to succeed in the stock market knows that there is no substitute for research and hard work. Being able to bounce back and learn from mistakes may help the investor stay in the game and get back on the road to healthy profits.

Investors may also be paying close attention to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). The moving average uses the sum of all of the previous closing prices over a certain time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Many investors will opt to use multiple time periods when examining moving averages. Recently, company shares have been recorded trading -1.44% away from the 20-day moving average. Pushing out to the 50-day, we can see that shares are currently trading -2.28% off of that number. Zooming out to the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 5.07% away from that value.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares currently have a consensus recommendation of 2.50. This rating uses a scale from 1 to 5. A recommendation of 1 or 2 would represent a consensus Buy. A rating of 4 or 5 would indicate a consensus Sell. A rating of 3 would signify a consensus Hold recommendation. Investors often follow the opinions of sell-side analysts offering target prices on the stock. The consensus target price for the stock is presently $92.67.

With the stock nearing 52-week highs, investors may be trying to project the price action over the next few months. Taking a look back at some historical performance numbers for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), we can see that shares are -0.05% over the last week. For the last month, company shares are -2.44%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed 0.71%. Watching recent volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 1.25% for the week, and 1.29% for the last month. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 19.43%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed 16.78%.

The stock currently has a beta value of 0.49. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 1 may show that the stock price moves with the market. A beta under 1 might indicate that the stock is less volatile than the market. A beta over 1 indicates that the stock price is more volatile than the market in theory.

Stock market investing can sometimes be a wild ride. High volatility stocks may seem to constantly going haywire. Finding a comfortable balance between stomach turning stocks and low volatility stable stocks may be the way to go. Building confidence in the stock portfolio may come with some trial and error for the individual investor. Many people will rely on others to actively manage their money, but there are always those who prefer to have a hand in every aspect of their hard earned cash. Staying on top of the markets may seem impossible sometimes. There is always something happening, and keeping the pulse on market movements may be quite a struggle. Applying the proper amount of time to dedicate for stock research might just be the difference between buying that next big winner or getting stuck with a big loser.