Stock Evaluation: $2.72 Consensus Projections on Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Investors may be sizing up shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH). After a recent check, we see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate provided by Zacks is standing at 2.72. This EPS estimate is comprised of 7 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks. For the last reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of 3.11. Analysts and investors will be closely studying the next round of company earnings reports. Consistent success on the earnings front may point to the company moving in the right direction. On the flip side, a company that has strung together a few bad quarters may ring the warning bells for interested investors.

In the fast paced world of stock market investing, individuals are always looking for information to help provide an edge. Many investors will study sell-side analyst opinions to help assist with navigating the market. Turning the attention to shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH), we can see that the current average broker rating is now 1.86. This rating is provided by Zacks Research using a scale from 1 to 5. Following this scale, a 1 would indicate a Strong Buy and a 5 would represent a Strong Sell rating. Digging a little deeper, we can see that out of the polled analysts, 7 rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy. This average broker rating may help investors decide if they feel the same way about the stock as the professionals.

Investors might be trying to gauge which way shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH) will swing over the next couple of quarters. In recent trading activity, the stock has been seen near the $130.28 level. Many investors pay increased attention to shares when they are nearing notable historical highs or lows. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has touched a high price of 155.28, and seen a low price of 105.9. Looking at some additional historical stock price information, we note that shares have seen a move -16.1% over the previous 12 weeks. If we pull in closer to look at performance over the past month, we see that shares have seen a change of 0.03%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 0.53%. Investors will most likely be keeping their eyes peeled to see how the stock performs heading into the next round of earnings reports.

