Stock Checkup: Trading Update for Immunic, Inc. (:IMUX)

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (:IMUX) have recently crossed below the 20-day moving average. Checking on the current stock price distance from the 20-day MA, we can see that the reading is -16.12%. Using the moving average for technical equity analysis is popular among traders and investors. The moving average may serve as a reference point to help discover buying and selling opportunities. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Investors will often keep multiple MA time-frames in focus when studying a stock. After a recent check, shares have been seen trading -12.50% away from the 50-day MA. Tracking the 200-day moving average, shares have been trading 4.44% away from that reading.

During the most recent session, shares of Immunic, Inc. (:IMUX) moved -2.65% from the open. At the time of writing, the stock had just touched 12.11. Checking on the current stock price in relation to some historical highs and lows, we can see that company shares have been seen trading -74.12% off of the 52 week high. On the other end, shares have been noted trading 100.50% off of the 52 week low. Closing in, the stock has been recently seen -29.77% away from the 50 day high and 4.85% separated from the 50 day low.

Covering sell-side analysts have offered price targets and recommendations on Immunic, Inc. (:IMUX). The consensus price target for the company is $45.00. The consensus recommendation provided by analysts is currently 1.50. This number is based on a scale from 1 to 5. Analysts rating the company a 1 or 2 indicate a Buy recommendation. Analysts rating the company a 4 or 5 indicate a Sell recommendation. Analysts rating the company a 3 indicate a Hold recommendation.

Charting some historical performance numbers for Immunic, Inc. (:IMUX), we have noted that shares are -16.37% over the last week. If we look back year-to-date, the stock has performed 62.51%. Over the past full-year, shares have performed -1.06%. For the last month, company shares are -12.25%. For the last quarter, the stock has performed -8.26%. Checking on volatility levels, we can see that shares have been recorded at 11.52% for the last week, and 9.55% for the previous month.

Immunic, Inc. (:IMUX) has a beta of 3.53. Beta can be useful to gauge stock price volatility in relation to the broader market. A beta of 0 would represent that the price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market. The current 14-day RSI reading on the stock is 37.42. The RSI is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. RSI may be used to identify overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading above 70 would be considered overbought, and a value under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

