Stock Check: Following the Indicators on Shares of Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V)

After a recent check, we have noticed that the Chaikin Oscillator is above zero for Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V). Traders may be paying close attention to the stock and looking out for possible bullish momentum.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -66.67. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 44.14, the 7-day is 44.97, and the 3-day is resting at 64.21.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) is sitting at 19.50. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -9.68. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (SUGR.V) have a 7-day moving average of 0.17.

