Stock Buzz: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Quant Signals & Returns Under the Microscope as ROA Touches 0.031858

Taking a look at some key metrics and ratios for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO), we note that the ROA or Return on Assets stands at 0.031858. Return on Assets shows how many dollars of earnings result from each dollar of assets the company controls. Return on assets gives an indication of the capital intensity of the company, which will also depend on the type of industry.

It is no secret that most investors have the best of intentions when diving into the equity markets. Making sound, informed decisions can help the investor make the most progress when dealing with the markets. Often times, investors may think they have everything in order, but they still come out on the losing end. Investors may need to figure out ways to keep emotion out of stock picking. Sometimes trading on emotions can lead to poor results. Making hasty decisions and not paying attention to the correct data can lead to poor performing portfolios in the long-term.

In addition to ROA, there are a number of additional ratios and Quant signals available to investors in order to decipher if the shares are a good fit for their portfolio. The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is -0.010192. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Ducommun Incorporated NYSE:DCO is -0.04798. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 0.104632.

The Earnings to Price yield of Ducommun Incorporated NYSE:DCO is 0.042044. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Ducommun Incorporated NYSE:DCO is 0.067707. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 0.045694.

Investors looking to chalk up healthy returns in the stock market may need to pay attention to avoid common pitfalls. When the good times are rolling, investors may be highly tempted to move a lot of money into certain stocks that have been churning out returns. One problem with this approach is that a stock that has been hot for a few months might not be hot over the next three months. It is always important to remember that past performance does not guarantee future results. Getting into a stock too late may leave the average investor pounding the table as a former winner turns into a current loser.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Ducommun Incorporated NYSE:DCO is 1.758832. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 17.063682. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 23.784558. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

Quant

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 5.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Investors might be looking into the magic eight ball trying to project where the stock market will be heading over the next few months. Some analysts believe that the market is ready to take a bearish turn, but others believe that there is still room for stocks to shoot higher. When the markets do have a sell-off, investors may be tempted to sell winners before they give up previous profits. Sometimes this may be justified, but other times this type of panic selling can cause investors to just have to repurchase shares at a higher price after the recovery. Keeping tabs on the underlying company fundamental data can help provide the investor with a better idea of whether to hold on to a stock or let it go.

The ERP5 Rank is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 5140. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has an M-Score of -2.456153. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 31. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) is 41.

Investors might be looking into the magic eight ball trying to project where the stock market will be heading over the next few months. Some analysts believe that the market is ready to take a bearish turn, but others believe that there is still room for stocks to shoot higher. When the markets do have a sell-off, investors may be tempted to sell winners before they give up previous profits. Sometimes this may be justified, but other times this type of panic selling can cause investors to just have to repurchase shares at a higher price after the recovery. Keeping tabs on the underlying company fundamental data can help provide the investor with a better idea of whether to hold on to a stock or let it go.