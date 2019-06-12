Stock Breaking the Mold as Nmi Holdings Cmn A (NMIH) Moves 5.61% Over the Last Month

Zooming in on shares of Nmi Holdings Cmn A (NMIH) we have seen that the stock price has gained 5.61% over the last 4-weeks. If we look back over the last half-year, we can see that the stock has moved 58.53%. For the last full-year, shares have seen a change of 61.00%. Following recent action, shares have changed 4.62% over the last 5 trading periods.

Technical traders may be looking at recent indicator levels on shares of Nmi Holdings Cmn A (NMIH). After a recent check, the 50-day Moving Average is 27.52, the 200-day Moving Average is 22.88, and the 7-day is noted at 28.49. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Nmi Holdings Cmn A (NMIH). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 16.87. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Nmi Holdings Cmn A (NMIH) is sitting at 131.07. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Nmi Holdings Cmn A (NMIH) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -49.79. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 57.47, the 7-day sits at 57.42, and the 3-day is resting at 49.78 for Nmi Holdings Cmn A (NMIH). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

