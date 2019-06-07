Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Price Index Rolls to 0.876839

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) presently has a 6 month price index of 1.076699. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price six months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.908565 and the five year is 1.503036. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 3 month is 0.985634, and the 1 month is currently 0.876839.

When the stock market starts to get volatile, investors might start getting worried about their investments. The natural response is to do something about it and take some action. Sometimes this may be necessary, but sometimes the best way to deal with volatility may be to wait it out and stay the course. It can be scary to watch the portfolio decline, and nobody wants to see their stocks taking a nosedive. Although there is no foolproof strategy to ride out market downturns, investors often agree that having a diversified stock portfolio may be the most logical defense.

Value Composite Three (VC3) is another adaptation of O’Shaughnessy’s value composite but here he combines the factors used in VC1 with buyback yield. This factor is interesting for investors who’re looking for stocks with the best value characteristics, but are indifferent to whether these companies pay a dividend.

VC3 is the combination of the following factors:

Price-to-Book

Price-to-Earnings

Price-to-Sales

EBITDA/EV

Price-to-Cash flow

Buyback Yield

As with the VC1 and VC2, companies are put into groups from 1 to 100 for each ratio and the individual scores are summed up. This total score is then put into groups again from 1 to 100. 1 is cheap, 100 is expensive.

The scorecard also displays variants of the VC3 where the score is calculated for the selected company compared to peer companies in the same industry, industry group or sector.

Please note that we use Book-to-Market instead of P/B since it allows a more accurate sorting compared to P/B. Stocks with a high B/M show up at the top of the list, stocks with negative B/M are at the bottom of the list. For the same reason we use Earnings-to-Price instead of Price-to-Earnings and Cash flow-to-price instead instead of Price-to-cash flow.

Also important is that we always make sure that companies with the same score get added to the same percentile. For stock universes where the number of stocks is less than 100, we make sure that the stocks are still allocated to percentiles from 0 to 100 instead of 0 to the total number of stocks. This is particularly relevant for the industry, industry group or sector variants where if additional filters are used, the number of stocks often drops below 100.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) has a VC3 of 46.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Yield of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) is 0.055683. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The 5 Year FCF Yield of Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) is 0.048911. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Gross Margin

Robert Novy-Marx, a professor at the university of Rochester, discovered that gross profitability – a quality factor – has as much power predicting stock returns as traditional value metrics. He found that while other quality measures had some predictive power, especially on small caps and in conjunction with value measures, gross profitability generates significant excess returns as a stand alone strategy, especially on large cap stocks.

The Gross profitability for (SHOO) is 0.52267.

Altman Z

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) currently has an Altman Z score of 7.69081. The Z-Score for predicting bankruptcy was published in 1968 by Edward I. Altman, who was assistant professor of finance at New York University at that time. It measures the financial health of a company based on a set of income and balance sheet values. The Altman Z-Score predicts the probability that a firm will go bankrupt within 2 years. In its initial test, the Altman Z-Score was found to be 72% accurate in predicting bankruptcy two years before the event. In a series of subsequent tests, the model was found to be approximately 80%–90% accurate in predicting bankruptcy one year before the event.

At the time of writing, Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) has a Piotroski F-Score of 4. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Investors may be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. Following the numbers may assist investors when attempting to do stock research. Many investors will closely follow the results to see how far off they are from the most recent analyst estimates. Analysts may be busy updating estimates before and after company earnings reports. Investors have the option of following analyst projections in order to help gauge how the sell-side is viewing company prospects. Many investors will also choose to follow analyst buy, sell, and price target recommendations.