STC Trending Higher For Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)

Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) are being monitored this week as the Schaff Trend Cycle levels have shown a consistent uptrend over the course of the past 5 trading sessions. If the levels breach the key 70 level, a market reversal will be likely, according to this signal.

The Schaff indicator, created by Doug Schaff in 2008, behaves in a way like an oscillator, identifying overbought and oversold conditions in the market. These scenarios are then used to trade price reversals. A modification of the simple overbought or oversold trade setup is the addition of the 100-period exponential moving average, which is used by institutional traders as a very powerful support-resistance tool. The Stochastics oscillator is used to add confirmation to the trade entry.

Oversold values are 0 to 20 and investors might look to buy dips in up trends when the signal line crosses up from below 20 to above 20. Overbought values are 70 to 100 and investors might look to sell rallies in downtrends when the signal line crosses down from above 80 to below 80.

Investors are paying close attention to some additional technical levels for shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT). A popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 35.39, and the 50-day is 36.52.

The 14-day ADX for Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) is currently at 8.15. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 58.17, the 7-day stands at 67.79, and the 3-day is sitting at 85.65. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 137.47. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT)’s Williams %R presently stands at -13.74. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

