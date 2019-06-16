ST High Yield Bond ETF SPDR (SJNK) Trending Upward Near-term

The Awesome Oscillator for ST High Yield Bond ETF SPDR (SJNK) is showing a five day consistent uptrend, signaling building market momentum for the shares. Author and trader Bill Williams created The Awesome Oscillator Indicator (AO) and outlined the theory and calculation in his book “New Trading Dimensions”. The indicator shows the difference between two simple moving averages that can help define moving strength of the market. Bill Williams developed this indicator on the basis of earlier existed MACD and made a number of changes. The Awesome Oscillator subtracts a 34 period simple moving average (SMA) from a 5 period SMA. It illustrates what’s happening to the market driving force at the present moment. The interpretation is similar to MACD including buying when the oscillator crosses through the zero line to the upside and selling when it crosses back below. Of course, this will result is many false signals in flat or choppy markets. As with most indicators, the AO is best used alongside additional technical signals.

Investors may be taking a look at certain business aspects when attempting to research a stock. Investors often look to see if the stock’s specific industry is on the rise. There may be a greater chance of success when investing in an industry that is rapidly growing. Investors may then want to see how the company stacks up within the industry. Many investors will look for stocks that are proven industry leaders. Industry leaders have the ability to influence pricing and not necessarily be susceptible to what other companies are doing around them. Investors may also be taking note of how a company invests in research and development. Companies that are focused on the future may have a competitive advantage over those who are too focused on the near-term.

Active traders have a wide variety of additional technical indicators at their disposal for completing technical stock analysis. Presently, the 14-day ATR for ST High Yield Bond ETF SPDR (SJNK) is spotted at 0.09. First developed by J. Welles Wilder, the ATR may assist traders in determining if there is heightened interest in a trend, or if extreme levels may be signaling a reversal. Simply put, the ATR determines the volatility of a security over a given period of time, or the tendency of the security to move one direction or another.

Some investors may find the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R as a helpful technical indicator. Presently, ST High Yield Bond ETF SPDR (SJNK)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is resting at -20.41. Values can range from 0 to -100. A reading between -80 to -100 may be typically viewed as strong oversold territory. A value between 0 to -20 would represent a strong overbought condition. As a momentum indicator, the Williams R% may be used with other technicals to help define a specific trend.

Investors may use multiple technical indicators to help spot trends and buy/sell signals. Presently, ST High Yield Bond ETF SPDR (SJNK) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 69.33. The CCI was developed by Donald Lambert. The assumption behind the indicator is that investment instruments move in cycles with highs and lows coming at certain periodic intervals. The original guidelines focused on creating buy/sell signals when the reading moved above +100 or below -100. Traders may also use the reading to identify overbought/oversold conditions.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is a popular technical indicator designed to help measure trend strength. Many traders will use the ADX in combination with other indicators in order to help formulate trading strategies. Presently, the 14-day ADX for ST High Yield Bond ETF SPDR (SJNK) is 19.66. In general, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The ADX alone was designed to measure trend strength. When combined with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI), it can help decipher the trend direction as well.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 27.02, the 50-day is 27.13, and the 7-day is sitting at 27.05. The moving average is a popular tool among technical stock analysts. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock.

Figuring out when to sell a stock can be just as important as deciding what stocks to buy at the outset. Some investors may refuse to sell based on various factors. Investors may have become stubborn, too emotionally attached, or set too high of an expectation for a stock. Holding on to a stock for way too long in order to squeeze every last drop of profit out of a price move may leave the investor desperately searching for answers in the future. Investors may have different checklists for when it is time to sell a stock. Of course this depends largely on the individual and how much is at risk. Often times, investors will make a move to sell when the fundamentals drastically change, the dividend is cut, or a previous set target price has been hit. Getting out of a position at the right time is obviously not easy, but it may become a bit easier with time and research.