Sportsman`s Wareh (SPWH) Seeing Twiggs Money Flow Roll Below Zero Line

Traders will be closely monitoring shares of Sportsman`s Wareh (SPWH) as the Twiggs Money Flow indicator has ducked below the zero line, indicating possible downward momentum for the name.

When Twiggs Money Flow Index moves above 0, players are accumulating and thus prices are subject to climb higher. When Twiggs Money Flow Index is below 0, players are distributing and prices are more subject to move lower. Divergences of Twiggs Money Flow Index indicator with prices give also solid signals. The signal was created by Colin Twiggs in an effort to improve upon the more well-known Chaikin Money Flow indicator.

Investors might be looking at portfolio performance for the year and celebrating some big winners. Knowing the proper time to sell big winners can be just as important as knowing when to trim losses and cut out the losers. Investors may have become attached to a certain winning stock that nobody else seemed to notice. Holding on to a winner based on some type of emotion may end up hurting the portfolio down the line. Periodically reviewing the portfolio and tweaking the balance may be necessary to help maintain profits over the next year. Maybe there are some new names that seem poised to make a jump. Taking some profits from previous winners might help provide a boost of confidence to help the investor pull off the next big trade.

Taking a look at another technical level, Sportsman`s Wareh (SPWH) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 206.59. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. Moving average indicators are used widely for stock analysis. Many traders will use a combination of moving averages with different time frames to help review stock trend direction. One of the more popular combinations is to use the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Investors may use the 200-day MA to help smooth out the data a get a clearer long-term picture. They may look to the 50-day or 20-day to get a better grasp of what is going on with the stock in the near-term. Presently, the 200-day moving average is at 4.60 and the 50-day is 4.02.

A popular indicator among technical analysts that can help to measure the strength of market momentum is the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Sportsman`s Wareh (SPWH) is standing at 19.07. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

Sportsman`s Wareh (SPWH)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -30.10. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 59.10, the 7-day stands at 69.44, and the 3-day is sitting at 85.83.

Even for seasoned investors, it can be natural to become wary when certain stocks are tanking in the stock portfolio. The knee jerk reaction can be to immediately change up the portfolio mix to help rectify the situation. Sometimes changes may need to be made, but often times, resisting the urge to make changes based on temporary downturns may prove to help the longer-term health of the stock portfolio. Investors may find themselves in the same predicament when markets are heading higher and every stock seems to be a winner. The impulse might be to double down and buy even more shares of a name that has been over performing recently. Once again, sometimes this may work out, but there will also be times when stocks have finished the run and adding to the position may end up nullifying previous gains if momentum swings back the other way.