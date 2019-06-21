SPDR S&P 500 Growth Portfolio ETF (SPYG) Seeing Positive Chart Signals

SPDR S&P 500 Growth Portfolio ETF (SPYG)’s MACD Histogram reading is currently above the zero line, indicating a positive chart trend for the shares. Shares recently touched 39.20 on a recent bid, moving -0.05 in the most recent session.

Created by Thomas Aspray in 1986, the MACD Histogram is a visual indicator of the difference between the MACD line and the Signal line, which is a default 9 period ema of the MACD line. The histogram is an oscillator that moves above and below the zero line, just as the MACD line does. Keep in mind when using this oscillator, that it takes four mathematical steps from price itself to create the 4th derivative, the histogram: Price => two ema averages => MACD line = Signal line => Histogram. Which means it lags price quite a bit. But like all derivatives of price, it’s much smoother than price itself.

If the MACD is above zero it helps confirm an uptrend; below zero and it helps confirm a downtrend. Zero line and Signal line crossovers are used as trade signals to enter and exit trending trades. Losing trade signals occur when crossovers occur in rapid succession due to choppy price action. Divergence shows when momentum is slowing, but it doesn’t indicate when a reversal will occur (if it occurs). Combing different elements of each strategy makes the indicator more useful, such as taking buy signals following a bullish divergence. Using price and trend analysis will aid in determining which signals to take, such as only taking buy signals when a long-term uptrend is in place.

Investors are constantly striving to get on top in the stock market. Everyone wants to find that next winner to jumpstart the portfolio. Investors often identify risk preference when trying to sort out asset allocation. Typically, a greater amount of risk may provide a greater chance for growth. Many investors may struggle with the concept of keeping emotion out of choosing stocks. Equity research often requires a high degree of patience, dedication, and practice. Learning everything possible about the markets can help the individual build a good base to work with. Being able to sort out the data to determine what is relevant information can help with those tough investment decisions.

Additional Technical Review

SPDR S&P 500 Growth Portfolio ETF (SPYG)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently sitting at -5.80. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of SPDR S&P 500 Growth Portfolio ETF (SPYG). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 20.04. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 139.55. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for SPDR S&P 500 Growth Portfolio ETF (SPYG) is sitting at 36.20. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 68.45, the 7-day is 80.83, and the 3-day is resting at 88.81.

There are so many different aspects to address when attempting to trade the stock market. With all the information available, it can become stressful trying to make sense of everything. Investors who are able to prioritize useful data may be able to make better big picture decisions. Even when all the research is done and the numbers have been crunched, investors still may find themselves forced with the tough decision of when to buy a specific equity. Doing the due diligence and being prepared can be a great asset when forced into a tough situation. Knowing when to pounce on an opportunity can be just as important as knowing when to exit a bad trade. As humans, investors will always be prone to making mistakes. Investors who are able to identify and learn from those mistakes might find themselves in a much better position over the long run.