SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Buckles Under The Trend Lines

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) stock has been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some concern for shareholders.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) is -10.60% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -23.80% from current levels. Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -36.93% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -34.81% from its 50-Day High and 1.71% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

SpartanNash Company’s RSI is 26.53. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 4.30% and month of 4.94%. Wall Street analysts have a consensus 3.10 recommendation on the stock.

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)’s performance this year to date is -34.17%. The stock has performed -4.72% over the last seven days, -26.46% over the last thirty, and -29.71% over the last three months. Over the last six months, SpartanNash Company’s stock has been -37.82% and -55.03% for the year.