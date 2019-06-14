Spain Ishares MSCI ETF (EWP): Ichimoku Levels in Focus

Spain Ishares MSCI ETF (EWP) shares opened the last session at 29.19, touching a high of 29.225 and a low of 29.10 , yielding a change of -0.03. The latest reading places the stock below the Ichimoku cloud which indicates negative momentum and a potential sell signal.

Trying to extract profits from the stock market is not the easiest of tasks. In fact, it can be quite difficult. Amateur traders may be faced with tough challenges right out of the gate. Some traders may experience some crushing blows, and they have to figure out early on how to steady the ship. Completing all the necessary research can help the trader build a solid foundation, but when the rubber hits the road, it may take more than that just to stay afloat. Developing the proper mindset can be one of the biggest contributing factors for success in trading the stock market. This may take some time to achieve, but it may make all the difference when attempting to reach the goal of long lasting success.

The Ichimoku Cloud was originally called the ‘Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.’ Where Ichimoku means ‘one glance,’Kinko ‘balance’ and Hyo ‘chart.’ Thus the full translation could best be described as ‘one glance balanced chart.’ Originally developed by Goichi Hosada pre WWII, a newspaper journalist (published in 1969) who wanted to develop an Uber-indicator that could provide the trader with various levels of support/resistance, entry/exit points, direction of the trend, and strength of the signal.

The most basic theory of this indicator is that if the price is above the cloud, the overall trend is bullish while below the cloud is bearish, and in the cloud is non-biased or unclear. Lastly, when the price is above the cloud, then the top of the cloud will act as a general support level, and when price is below, the cloud base will act as resistance. But remember the cloud has thickness, and thus resistance does as well, which by making these thicker reduces the risk of a false breakout.

Most experienced traders understand how unpredictable the market can be. The market is its own kind of beast that does not care whether the trader makes money or not. Because there are so many different possible trading strategies to use, it can be extremely tough to find one that works. There may be times when traders become overwhelmed with the craziness of daily market action. Wandering through turbulent market climates may require increased discipline and patience. It can be highly tempting for traders to jump into a position based on can’t miss stock tips. Having the patience to make quality, informed trades, may end up helping the trader immensely.

Another popular tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 28.53, and the 50-day is 29.16.

The 14-day ADX for Spain Ishares MSCI ETF (EWP) is currently at 13.57. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 53.22, the 7-day stands at 56.13, and the 3-day is sitting at 43.90. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

At the time of writing, Spain Ishares MSCI ETF (EWP) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 60.36. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Spain Ishares MSCI ETF (EWP)’s Williams %R presently stands at -28.29. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Even with the stock market still riding high, investors may be looking for some bargain stocks to add to the portfolio. Although nobody can say for certain if stocks will continue to climb the ladder, investors may be preparing for the temporary dips in order to get into some positions at more reasonable prices. Always being prepared can help make the tough decisions a bit easier to stomach when the time comes. Coming at the stock market from multiple angles may help investors spot some future winners.

Even though the stock market can seem erratic and unpredictable, investors may be able to take some steps to help combat the chaos. One thing that investors have the ability to do is create an overall plan and stick to it. This may be one of the single most important factors in achieving success in the stock market. Of course, if something doesn’t seem to be working over an extended period of time, then maybe some action may need to be taken and the plan should be adjusted. Scrapping a plan too early may bring about a lot of unnecessary worry and confusion. Staying disciplined and keeping the proper perspective might help the investor better position themselves on the front lines.