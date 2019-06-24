S&P 500 EW Invesco ETF (RSP): Span A is Above Span B

Tracking recent technical action on shares of S&P 500 EW Invesco ETF (RSP), we have identified that Span A is now above Span B. Following these signals, traders may be watching to see if the stock is poised for an upswing.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for S&P 500 EW Invesco ETF (RSP) is sitting at 21.99. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Sharp investors may be looking to examine the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Developed by Larry Williams, this indicator helps spot overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R shows how the current closing price compares to previous highs/lows over a specified period. S&P 500 EW Invesco ETF (RSP)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -6.44. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 102.32.

Shifting gears to the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 64.81, the 7-day is 75.22, and the 3-day is currently at 78.14 for S&P 500 EW Invesco ETF (RSP). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular momentum indicator used for technical analysis. The RSI can help display whether the bulls or the bears are currently strongest in the market. The RSI may be used to help spot points of reversals more accurately. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder. As a general rule, an RSI reading over 70 would signal overbought conditions. A reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. As always, the values may need to be adjusted based on the specific stock and market. RSI can also be a valuable tool for trying to spot larger market turns.

Investors have the ability to use technical indicators when completing stock research. At the time of writing, S&P 500 EW Invesco ETF (RSP) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 144.89. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. In terms of Moving Averages, the 7-day is resting at 106.89. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis.

