‘SNL’: Alec Baldwin Returns as Trump in Finale’s Queen Parody

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 2:20 pm

The season finale of “Saturday Night Live” saw the return of Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, who reunited with Robert De Niro‘s Robert Mueller during the episode‘s cold open.

Baldwin and De Niro joined the cast in the oval office while detailing the administration’s summer plans in a parody of Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Aidy Bryant reprised her role as Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, Chris Redd repeated his Kayne West impression and Kate McKinnon’s Jeff Sessions jumped in mid-song for an electric guitar solo.

Actor and comedian Paul Rudd hosted for the third time. The star turned his opening monologue into a best man’s speech and reminisced about his previous appearances on the show.

“After all of these years, I knew we’d always be there for each other,” Rudd joked. “Whenever you needed a host, I needed to promote a movie.”

On this week’s “Weekend Update,” hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost explained the recent escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran and Leslie Jones came on dressed as a character from “Handmaid’s Tale” to talk about Alabama’s near-total ban on abortions.

“What made me so mad was seeing the 25 Alabama senators who voted for the abortion ban,” Jones said. “Throw that picture up. Look at them. All men. This looks like a casting call for a Lipitor commercial.”

The musical guest was DJ Khaled, who performed a medley of his new songs “Jealous” and “You Stay.” Later he was joined on stage by SZA, Meek Mill and John Legend to perform “Just Us,” “Weather the Storm” and “Higher.”

