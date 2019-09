Smokefree Innotec Inc (SFIO) Balance Step Levels in Focus

Shares of Smokefree Innotec Inc (SFIO) are heading in a near-term positive direction as the most recent close of the company has stayed above the Balance Step. The Balance Step reading takes into account the last 5 balance points of the weekly period plotted in step formation on a daily chart.

Some investors may be struggling after adding the wrong stocks to the portfolio. Creating a specific plan for investing may help turn the ship around. The stock market is still producing plenty of green arrows, and investors need to be able to capitalize. It is quite reasonable to be optimistic about the investment environment heading into the second half of the year. The next couple of weeks may be the perfect time for investors to put the pedal down and try to develop a strategy that will beat the market over the next quarter. Most investors realize that there are no certainties when it comes to equity investing. It is never a guarantee that a stock or an index will go up or down from one day to the next. Investors who prepare themselves for any scenario should be in a much better place than those who don’t.

Even though the stock market has been cranking along and touching record highs, there are bound to be some rough patches in the near future. Some investors may actually welcome a pullback in order to scoop up some stocks at a relative discount. Investors who are on top of things are most likely ready to spring when the next big buying opportunity pops up. Being prepared for a buying opportunity can make the process much easier when the time comes. As investors look ahead to the next round of company earnings reports, the focus may gravitate to those companies that have positioned themselves for sustained future growth. Many investors will be closely monitoring which companies outperform by the largest margin after earnings results are released.

When applying indicators for technical analysis, traders and investors might want to look some additoinal indicators such as the ATR or Average True Range. The current 14-day ATR for Smokefree Innotec Inc (SFIO) is currently sitting at 0.00. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Smokefree Innotec Inc (SFIO) is sitting at 17.55. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 52.85, the 7-day stands at 58.95, and the 3-day is sitting at 63.09. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Smokefree Innotec Inc (SFIO)’s Williams %R presently stands at -7.14. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Taking a closer look from a technical standpoint, Smokefree Innotec Inc (SFIO) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 73.54. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well.

Making the tough buy or sell portfolio decisions is a typical challenge that most investors will eventually face. Trying to separate fact from emotion when making these decisions can be hard. It may be very difficult to part ways with a previously prized stock. Investors may have a checklist that includes certain criteria for portfolio evaluation purposes. When certain stocks no longer meet the guidelines, they may need to be cut loose. This is often easier said than done, especially when a stock has provided a large boost to the portfolio in the past. Investors who are able to successfully keep emotional attachment out of the stock picking process may give themselves a leg up compared to those who are not.