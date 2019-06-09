Sky High Expectations for This Stock, But Will Growth Continue for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) have been experiencing an accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past 5 years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 31.70% and sales growth of 6.20%.

Successful stock market traders generally have a keen ability to cut losses short and let winners run. This may sound easy, but novice traders have the tendency to actually extend losses and fail to secure profits. New stock market traders may encounter a few different scenarios when starting out. They may make a few early trades that prove to be big winners, or they may get taken to the cleaner right out of the gate. When a trader experiences big wins from the start, this may create an inflated sense of confidence. On the flip side, a string of early losses can be so discouraging that the trader throws in the towel without really even getting into the game.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 29.89% for next year and have a $65.33 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $61.94.

Six Fundamental Characteristics of Great Growth Stocks

#6 Huge Mass Markets – The more potential customers there are, the greater the possibility that both the company, and the investment in said company, will be a success.

#5 Market Dominance/Barriers to Entry – Look for companies who hold patents. This is great barrier to entry, ensuring no competition. Look for companies who dominate the market, blowing away the competition, though market dominance can be harder to measure.

#4 Accelerating Earnings Growth – If a company’s earnings growth rate increases for two consecutive quarters, their growth is accelerating. Faster growth is better growth, and a company whose earnings growth rate is accelerating is an attractive investment.

#3 Triple-Digit Revenue Growth – Companies growing their revenues at triple-digit rates (100% or better) are usually smaller and less known, making them attractive for buying by institutions.

#2 High Profit Margins – In recent decades, high-margin stocks have beaten low-margin stocks by a huge amount.

#1 Top Notch, Innovative Management – All great managers who led their companies to success usually did so by thinking differently. There is no surefire and quick measurement of management talent. When you find a top manager, one with a record of prior success and accolades, you should strike. Top managers usually find a way to overcome obstacles.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)‘s stock was 18.43%. Over the last week of the month, it was 4.91%, 12.09% over the last quarter, and 11.22% for the past six months.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

EPS is what each share is worth and indicates how much money their sharehoders would acquire if the company was to pay out all of its profits. Earnings Per Share is computed by dividing the profit total by its share total. If a company’s profit is $800 million and there are 40 million shares, then the EPS is $20. EPS is a fantastic way to compare and contrast companies in the same industry. When a company shows a steady upwards earnings trend, it is a good indicator that the company will dominate companies with a more volatile earnings trend.

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)’s EPS is 2.33. Last year, their EPS growth was -11.10% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 31.70%. Analysts are predicting Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s stock to grow 29.89% over the next year and 11.00% over the next five.

Following a pre-defined trading system might be a solid choice for securing profits in the stock market. Defining goals before creating a plan can be a good way to start the trader off on the right path. There are bound to be many ups and downs throughout the trading process. Being able to manage wins and losses may be one of the most important factors to becoming a successful trader. Without a researched plan, traders may realize how quick the losses can pile up. Properly managing risk, position size, entry and exit points, and stops, may come with experience, but it is typically necessary in order to stay above water in the fast paced market environment.