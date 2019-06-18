Sky High Expectations for This Stock, But Will Growth Continue for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has been experiencing accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past five years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 41.70% and sales growth of 32.40%.

Inexperienced investors may have the tendency to purchase stocks that have recently been on a big run higher. This may be a result of not paying close attention to the fundamentals, or simply hoping that the stock will continue the move higher. Buying after a big move to the upside may mean that the investor is essentially paying too much for the stock at those levels. Sometimes a stock will take off and get too far ahead of its underlying value which may result in the price being overvalued. Keeping a close eye on the fundamentals may be a good way for the investor to know where the stock stands at any point in time.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 215.40% for next year and have a $69.21 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $64.73.

Six Fundamental Characteristics of Great Growth Stocks

#6 Huge Mass Markets – The more potential customers there are, the greater the possibility that both the company, and the investment in said company, will be a success.

#5 Market Dominance/Barriers to Entry – Look for companies who hold patents. This is great barrier to entry, ensuring no competition. Look for companies who dominate the market, blowing away the competition, though market dominance can be harder to measure.

#4 Accelerating Earnings Growth – If a company’s earnings growth rate increases for two consecutive quarters, their growth is accelerating. Faster growth is better growth, and a company whose earnings growth rate is accelerating is an attractive investment.

#3 Triple-Digit Revenue Growth – Companies growing their revenues at triple-digit rates (100% or better) are usually smaller and less known, making them attractive for buying by institutions.

#2 High Profit Margins – In recent decades, high-margin stocks have beaten low-margin stocks by a huge amount.

#1 Top Notch, Innovative Management – All great managers who led their companies to success usually did so by thinking differently. There is no surefire and quick measurement of management talent. When you find a top manager, one with a record of prior success and accolades, you should strike. Top managers usually find a way to overcome obstacles.

RECENT PERFORMANCE

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)‘s stock was 19.74%. Over the last week of the month, it was 1.30%, -18.60% over the last quarter, and 21.06% for the past six months.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

EPS is what each share is worth and indicates how much money their sharehoders would acquire if the company was to pay out all of its profits. Earnings Per Share is computed by dividing the profit total by its share total. If a company’s profit is $800 million and there are 40 million shares, then the EPS is $20. EPS is a fantastic way to compare and contrast companies in the same industry. When a company shows a steady upwards earnings trend, it is a good indicator that the company will dominate companies with a more volatile earnings trend.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)’s EPS is 2.56. Last year, their EPS growth was 139.20% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 41.70%. Analysts are predicting Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s stock to grow 215.40% over the next year and 44.00% over the next five.

Investors hope that they won’t have to deal with stock picks that don’t pan out, but this happens quite often in the stock market. At some point, the investor may have to make the tough decision to sell a stock that previously had a lot of upward potential. Holding onto an underperforming stock can sometimes hurt the portfolio. Investors may be hesitant to let go of the stock long after it should have been sold. Tracking the underlying fundamentals can assist the investor with figuring out the proper time to buy or sell a particular stock. Mastering this aspect of investing may come with experience, but it may be highly beneficial for the long-term success of the portfolio.