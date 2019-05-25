Skies to Clear as Thunderstorms Linger in Chicago Area

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 4:20 am

As a cold front remains in parts of the Chicago area, the threat of severe weather remains a concern for some regions.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was shortly issued for parts of LaPorte County in Indiana and Berrien County in Michigan, according to the National Weather Service. All warnings have been canceled.

According to the alert, wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible with the storm, and quarter-size hail is possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was briefly issued for parts of Cook County, effective until 2 p.m. A storm packing wind gusts of up to 60 mph hit the area, but has since moved out over Lake Michigan.

Cloud-cover and showers gave way to a chance for scattered thunderstorms in the mid-morning hours on Sunday. Some of those thunderstorms were severe due to an unsettled atmosphere and high humidity levels, according to forecast models.

Most of the thunderstorms will remain south of Interstate 88, as lake-cooled air will likely prevent strong storms from developing in the far northern areas of the state.

Through mid-afternoon, the threat of severe weather will remain in place, with heavy downpours, high winds, and hail being the main concerns with the current weather pattern.

Multiple locations including Rogers Park and Edgewater reported some damage as several streets in both neighborhoods were blocked by downed trees. Cars parked along the streets were suffering the most damage with shattered windows and many umovable as of Sunday evening.

As the day moves on, temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 70s in the noon hour, then slowly fall as the cold front approaches. Once it moves through, temperatures will drop considerably and won’t rebound until later in the week as unseasonably cool air remains in the area on Monday and Tuesday.

