Sizing up the Valuation For Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM), Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN)

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM) has a Q.i. Value of 50.00000. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield.

Individuals invest in order to get a return on the investment. Nobody enters the equity markets with the hope of losing money. Returns on investments may come in different forms. With any stock investment, there may be some level of risk involved. Understanding the risk is important and should be considered very carefully. Of course, the stock may go up and become a winner, or shares could sour and turn into losers. Returns in the stock market may often mimic the amount of risk. Generally speaking, the greater the risk, the greater the reward. With the greater chance of reward comes the greater chance of losses. Keeping a balanced and diversified portfolio can help manage the risk associated with investing in the stock market.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM) has a Value Composite score of 27. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales.

The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 22.

Investors are usually scouring the markets for that next great stock pick. Locating that special winner to jumpstart the portfolio may involve lots of diligent hard work. Filing through the massive amounts of data regarding public companies can be an overwhelming task. Many successful investors will approach the equity markets from various sides. This may include keeping a close eye on the fundamentals as well as the technical data. This may also include following sell-side analyst opinions and tracking what the big money institutions are buying or selling.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.83721. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM) has a current ERP5 Rank of 4653. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.93588, the 24 month is 0.80597, and the 36 month is 0.67500. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.90000, the 3 month is 1.03053, and the 1 month is currently 0.92308.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 56.818400. The 6 month volatility is 64.889900, and the 3 month is spotted at 55.358800.

Key Ratios

Turning to some key ratios, Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM)’s Leverage Ratio was recently noted as 0.100944. This ratio is calculated by dividing total debt by total assets plus total assets previous year, divided by two. The leverage of a company is relative to the amount of debt on the balance sheet. This ratio is often viewed as one measure of the financial health of a firm.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM) presently has a current ratio of 1.23. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The price to book ratio or market to book ratio for Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM) currently stands at 1.060286. The ratio is calculated by dividing the stock price per share by the book value per share. This ratio is used to determine how the market values the equity. A ratio of under 1 typically indicates that the shares are undervalued. A ratio over 1 indicates that the market is willing to pay more for the shares. There are often many underlying factors that come into play with the Price to Book ratio so all additional metrics should be considered as well.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM) is currently 0.95322. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

C Score (Montier)

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NasdaqCM:WHLM) is 1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Investors are frequently looking for any possible way to get a leg up in the market. This may involve committing to plan that will hopefully outperform the market and maximize profits. Many investors will choose to employ top-down analysis. Top-down analysis involves examining the big picture of the economy and the world of finance. After studying global economic conditions, investors may then analyze different sectors that are possibly well positioned to beat the market. After identifying the sector or sectors, investors may then do further analysis of stocks within the specific industry in order to find firms that are successful and primed for growth. Other individual investors may choose to go with bottom-up analysis when looking for stock to add to the portfolio. The bottom-up approach takes the emphasis off of the power and significance of market and economic cycles. Investors may focus on individual companies and not worry so much about the specific industry or economy in general.



Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) has a Q.i. Value of 50.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Making money in the stock market can be challenging, but it is not impossible. Accomplished investors typically have a well-rounded understanding of how markets function. Many successful investors have learned to be patient, disciplined, and ready to jump on any opportunity that arises. Securing higher returns on investment dollars may take some extra time and effort for those who do not have a lengthy background in the stock market. Although there are many types of investments out there, investing in stocks has traditionally provided the highest potential for returns. To realize consistent returns, investors typically have to maintain a steadfast approach and be willing to adapt to changing market environments over time.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) has a Value Composite score of 82. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 77.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 0.000000. The 6 month volatility is 0.000000, and the 3 month is spotted at 59.730700. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) has a current ERP5 Rank of 18676. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.70000. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.70000, the 24 month is 0.70000, and the 36 month is 0.70000. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.70000, the 3 month is 0.78873, and the 1 month is currently 0.88889.

Return on Assets

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) is . This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), ROIC Quality, ROIC 5 Year Average

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) is -7.171119. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) is . This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) is .

FCF Yield 5yr Avg

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN) is .

Gross Margin score

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Liberty Defense Holdings, Ltd. (TSXV:SCAN). The name currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

Volatility comes with the territory when trading stocks. Individual stock prices can fluctuate dramatically, and returns can be largely varied. Because no stock is guaranteed to produce returns, there is a possibility that any stock could potentially lose value. Even though stock prices can shift from day to day, long-term investors are usually more concerned about price movements over an expanded period of time. Investors looking to minimize volatility risk may look to hold a larger number of diversified stocks in the portfolio. Even though market dips may have an impact on the entire portfolio, it is important to remember that it is just a normal part of investing in the stock market.