Sizing Up the MACDH For Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L)

Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) is on trader’s radar as the shares have moved below the MACD Histogram line, indicating a bearish chart. Shares recently touched 67.80 on a recent bid.

The MACD is calculated by subtracting the value of a 26-day exponential moving average from a 12-day exponential moving average. A 9-day dotted exponential moving average of the MACD (the “signal” line) is then plotted on top of the MACD. Taking a step further, the MACD-Histogram, which was developed by Thomas Aspray in 1986, measures the distance between MACD and its signal line (the 9-day EMA of MACD).

Like MACD, the MACD-Histogram is also an oscillator that fluctuates above and below the zero line. Aspray developed the MACD-Histogram to anticipate signal line crossovers in MACD. Because MACD uses moving averages and moving averages lag price, signal line crossovers can come late and affect the reward-to-risk ratio of a trade. Bullish or bearish divergences in the MACD-Histogram can alert chartists to an imminent signal line crossover in MACD.

Investors may be taking a look at some additional technical numbers on shares of Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L). The 14-day RSI is currently spotted at 42.64, the 7-day is at 43.78, and the 3-day is sitting at 52.52. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

In terms of CCI levels, Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -46.31. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is 37.24. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L)’s Williams %R presently stands at -82.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels on shares of Topps Tiles Plc (TPT.L), the 200-day is at 66.82, the 50-day is 73.40, and the 7-day is sitting at 67.63. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

