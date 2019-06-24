Sizing up the 46.00000 valuation on Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI)

The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) currently has a Q.i. Value of 46.00000. When conducting stock analysis, investors have a wide array of various classifications to choose from. Growth stocks generally have the potential to produce above average profit growth and revenues. These types of stocks tend to expand quicker than the economy as a whole. Investors also have the option of adding cyclical stocks to the portfolio. Cyclicals are generally companies whose earnings and sales are highly correlated with that of the overall economy. When the economy is doing well, cyclical stocks may be more in favor. Investors may decide to go in another direction when the economy is dragging. When an economic downturn is underway, investors may choose to select defensive stocks. These types of stocks generally stand up well during down periods based on their insulation from the business cycle. Investors also have the option of purchasing foreign stocks to help add some diversity to the portfolio.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.30811. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period.

Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.55417, the 24 month is 0.39701, and the 36 month is 0.13069. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.84894, the 3 month is 0.50635, and the 1 month is currently 0.96145.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has a current ERP5 Rank of 4299. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has a Value Composite score of 17. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 17.

Once the investor has calculated risk and decided on a suitable time horizon, they may be wondering how to best start doing research on particular stocks and the market in general. Working from the top and filtering down, investors may start by studying the overall economy, specific industries, and other markets. Economic trends can have an influence on company earnings, and it is generally beneficial to be aware of what is going on locally and around the globe. Individual investors may decide that they want to start from the bottom and work their way up. This may involve studying specific stocks and looking for ones that are strong, cheap, and solidly performing on the earnings front. Some individuals will combine both methods with the goal of understanding all aspects that could possibly affect the stock market.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 80.881200. The 6 month volatility is 72.694400, and the 3 month is spotted at 58.103700. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Current Ratio

The Current Ratio of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) is 1.14. The Current Ratio is used by investors to determine whether a company can pay short term and long term debts. The current ratio looks at all the liquid and non-liquid assets compared to the company’s total current liabilities. A high current ratio indicates that the company might have trouble managing their working capital. A low current ratio (when the current liabilities are higher than the current assets) indicates that the company may have trouble paying their short term obligations.

Investing in the stock market can be highly challenging. Most investors have the same intentions of trying to maximize profits from investment capital. Realizing that there are many unknowns in the market, investors will need to make sure that they are constantly staying on top of the current economic scene. As most investors know, the market can see big shifts on a daily basis. Being able to deal with the constant ups and downs can be a huge asset to the individual investor’s psyche. Because stock market investing can get highly emotional at times, investors often have to find a way to keep a clear head and make the best possible decisions even when the market terrain gets rocky. Many successful investors have created a plan that they have been able to adhere to through the thick and thin.

Gross Margin Score

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) is 37.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

M-Score (Beneish)

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) has an M-Score of -999.000000. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE:VSI) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Active investors are constantly faced with tough decisions when managing their own stock portfolios. Deciding when to sell a certain stock may be just as vital as choosing which stocks to buy in the first place. There are bound to be extremes on both sides when analyzing buy and sell decisions. Maybe a well researched stock hasn’t seen the gains that were expected at the outset. When emotions take over, the investor may not be able to part with the stock. They may hold on to the equity with the hopes that someday it will bounce back. Of course this may happen eventually, but the situation could also worsen and the stock may keep losing. The same decisions sometimes have to be made when dealing with a winning stock. After a big run, the investor may have to decide whether to take the profits or hold off to see if the stock will continue to push upwards. These are no easy decisions for the individual investor. Being able to make the proper portfolio moves may take some time to master, but it may end up being highly important for continued, long-term success.

