Sizing Up Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR): What is the Data Telling Us?

Stock market investing can sometimes cause investors heads to spin. Following stocks on a daily basis, it is plain to see the amount of coverage that follows certain companies. This non-stop barrage of information may eventually become overwhelming for the novice investor. Filtering through all the data may involve taking a look at a company or stock from multiple angles. There are many investors out there that preach strictly following fundamental data. There are others that swear by the technical analysis. Many investors will opt to employ a research strategy that involves pieces of the two approaches. Knowing every little detail about a company may not be overly necessary, but it may help provide a bit more direction when navigating the stock market maze. Investors who put in the time to study all the fundamentals may want to also start watching the charts on stock that they are thinking about adding to the portfolio. Making sure that no stone is left unturned when examining a stock may end up being the difference between a big winner and a big loser.

Investors are frequently looking for any possible way to get a leg up in the market. This may involve committing to plan that will hopefully outperform the market and maximize profits. Many investors will choose to employ top-down analysis. Top-down analysis involves examining the big picture of the economy and the world of finance. After studying global economic conditions, investors may then analyze different sectors that are possibly well positioned to beat the market. After identifying the sector or sectors, investors may then do further analysis of stocks within the specific industry in order to find firms that are successful and primed for growth. Other individual investors may choose to go with bottom-up analysis when looking for stock to add to the portfolio. The bottom-up approach takes the emphasis off of the power and significance of market and economic cycles. Investors may focus on individual companies and not worry so much about the specific industry or economy in general.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR), of the Consumer Goods sector recently touched $135.68 based on a recent trade, indicating movement of 0.44%. Analysts are predicting earnings per share growth of -128.30% for the current year. The earnings per share growth over the next five years are expected to be 5.00%. Whirlpool Corporation has had earnings per share growth of -18.00% over the past five years.

Currently the return on equity is 7.90% and its debt to equity is 2.40. Whirlpool Corporation has a total market cap of $8555.98, a gross margin of 16.90% while the profit margin is 0.90% and the ROI is 1.50%.

Performance

The stats on Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) are currently as follows. The weekly performance is 5.39%, and the quarterly performance is at 1.88%. The monthly performance is 3.83% and the yearly performance is 3.83%. The performance for Year to Date (YTD) is 26.96%.

Whirlpool Corporation has posted a trailing 12 months earnings per share of $3.44 and the earnings per share growth for this year is expected to be -128.30%. The ROI is 1.50% and the return on equity for Whirlpool Corporation stated earlier, is currently at 7.90% .The return on assets (ROA) for Whirlpool Corporation is 1.00%.

Earnings per share (EPS) the amount of income that “belongs” to each share of common stock. This is a valuable tool that investors use to determine the value and projected value of a stock. Earnings per share is generally reported in annualized form from the most recent fiscal year. To determine the value, the average number of shares outstanding is usually calculated by averaging the number of shares at the beginning of the fiscal period and the number of shares at the end of the period.

Price Earnings Ratio

The price/earnings ratio (P/E) for Whirlpool Corporation is 39.44 and the forward P/E ratio stands at 8.26. The price to sales growth is 0.41. The price/earnings ratio (P/E) is a market prospect ratio which calculates the value of a stock relative to its earnings. On other words, the P/E ratio is and indicator of what investors are will to pay for a stock relative to its earnings. A firm with a high P/E ratio typically indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the stock and higher performance in future quarters would be anticipated. Going a step further we can also look at the PEG ratio of a company. A stock’s price/earnings ratio divided by its year-over-year earnings growth rate. In general, the lower the PEG, the better the value, because the investor would be paying less for each unit of earnings growth.

Technicals

The technical stats for Whirlpool Corporation are as follows. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is trading 36.50% away from the stock’s 52-week low and -13.44% off of the 52-week high. Current levels place the company 7.20% away from it’s 20-day simple moving average. The average volume stands around 727657. Trading volume is a hugely important consideration for any investor. By watching how many shares are trading hands and looking for any changes in that activity, trading opportunities can be spotted along with a deeper understanding of the reliability of other indicators on the stock. A significant increase in trading volume means that more than double the average amount of stocks are moving. When volume is decreased significantly, it may indicate there is an issue that shareholders should watch out for. It’s also important to take into consideration how long the unusual volume sustains for. If it’s only the one trading day, it can be dismissed as an anomaly.

The current stock levels place it 8.14% away from the 200 day moving average. Whirlpool Corporation has a beta of 1.75 and the weekly and monthly volatility stands at 2.34% and 2.83% respectively. The simple moving average is the most common method used to calculate the moving average of prices. It takes the sum of all of the past closing prices over a specific time period and divides the result by the number of prices used in the calculation. Increasing the number of time periods in the calculation is an effective way to ascertain the strength of the long-term trend and/or the likelihood that it might reverse. Some argue that this type of average is not necessarily useful because each data point in the series has the exact same impact on the result no matter where it occurs in the sequence.

When dealing with the equity markets, investors are often tasked with trying to find stocks that are bound for glory. Every investor dreams of finding those stocks that were overlooked but are poised to pick up momentum. New investors are often instructed to set goals before starting to invest. Creating attainable, realistic goals can be a good starting point before digging into the investment trenches. After setting up goals considering financial status, objectives, timeframes and risk appetite, the next step may involve creating an actionable plan. Once the plan is in place, it may be extremely important to routinely monitor the performance of the portfolio. There are often many well crafted investment plans that for whatever reason don’t seem to be working out properly. Being able to evaluate and adjust the plan based on market activity may end up being the difference between a winning or losing portfolio. Being able to adapt to the fast paced and often times tumultuous market landscape can be a gigantic benefit for long-term portfolio health.

Beta is used to measure a stock’s price volatility relative to the market. A stock with a beta of “0” indicates that its price is not correlated with the market. A positive beta indicates that the stock follows the market. A negative beta means that the stock inversely follows the market, decreasing in value when the market goes up.

Disclaimer: The views of the author are in no way suggesting whether or not to buy a stock. Data is provided by Yahoo Finance.