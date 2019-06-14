Sizing Up Returns: How Does Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT)’s -0.778000 ROE Stack Up?

In reviewing some key ratios and quant data for Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT), we note that the mother of all ratios (Return on Equity) stands at -0.778000 for the firm. ROE reveals what percentage of each investment dollar is returned as a profit. Used in conjunction with a variety of other ratios, this indicator is a very important tool for investors in determining the effectiveness of a company to generate returns for investors.

When it comes to investing in the equity market, discipline can play a major role in achieving ones goals. A few bad moves can send the investor’s confidence spiraling. Acting purely on emotion can lead to impulsive decisions that may cause the losses to pile up. Creating a solid plan and following through with the plan can help investors stay on track and focus on the proper details. Markets are constantly going up and down and the investing ride can sometimes be a bumpy one. Being able to see the big picture and focus on the important data can help keep the investor tuned in to the right channel. Investors who expect to jump into the market and immediately start raking in the profits may find out fairly quickly that trading without a plan can be a recipe for defeat.

Further, we can look at some other ratios and financial indicators in order to get an idea of the company’s valuation. Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) presently has a current ratio of 1.88. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) is 0.043399.

One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) is -0.076053. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

Although the investing process is fairly straightforward, securing consistent returns in the stock market is not easy. Throwing hard earned money at un-researched investments can eventually lead the investor down the road to ruin. Every individual investor may have different goals when starting out. Aligning these goals with a specific plan can create a solid foundation for the future. Nobody can predict what the future will hold, but being aware of market conditions can be a great asset when attempting to navigate the terrain while mitigating risk. Once the vision of the individual investor is clear, the road to sustaining profits may be much easier to travel.

The M-Score, conceived by accounting professor Messod Beneish, is a model for detecting whether a company has manipulated their earnings numbers or not. Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) has an M-Score of -3.019883. The M-Score is based on 8 different variables: Days’ sales in receivables index, Gross Margin Index, Asset Quality Index, Sales Growth Index, Depreciation Index, Sales, General and Administrative expenses Index, Leverage Index and Total Accruals to Total Assets. A score higher than -1.78 is an indicator that the company might be manipulating their numbers.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) is 67. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) is 68.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) is 11445. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Earnings to Price yield of Mattel, Inc. NasdaqGS:MAT is -0.099558. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Mattel, Inc. NasdaqGS:MAT is 0.001187. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) is 0.078241.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) for last month was 1.03622. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) is 0.65458.

As company earnings reports continue to roll in, investors will be watching to see which companies hit their numbers for the last reporting period. Investors will also be watching which sectors are reporting the best earnings numbers. A positive overall earnings season could mean that the stock market could keep climbing. Many investors may be cautious with the market trading at current levels. Even though the gloom and doom prognosticators are out in full force, investors have to do the research and decide for themselves which way they believe the market will move in the next couple of months.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Mattel, Inc. (NasdaqGS:MAT) over the past 52 weeks is 0.660000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors might be searching for companies that are presently undervalued. Undervalued stocks may provide a higher chance of realizing big gains. Finding undervalued stocks that are high quality can be the biggest challenge for the investor. Many investors will dig into the numbers and look for companies that have been consistently making lots of money and performing well on the earnings front.