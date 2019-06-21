Sizing up Neophotonics Corp (NPTN)’s Quarterly Performance, Moving -35.82%

Neophotonics Corp shares are showing negative momentum over the past 13 weeks as the stock has clocked in with losses of -35.82%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 3.69% over the past 4-weeks, -35.43% over the past half year and -36.21% over the past full year. More recently, Neophotonics Corp has moved 0.96 for the week.



Shares of Extreme Networks (EXTR) have recently come under renewed examination. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. Checking on the Relative Strength Index, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 45.20, the 7-day is 51.61, and the 3-day is resting at 58.83.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Extreme Networks (EXTR) is sitting at 34.04. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Investors have the ability to use technical indicators when completing stock research. At the time of writing, Extreme Networks (EXTR) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 76.51. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. In terms of Moving Averages, the 7-day is resting at 5.75. Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Interested traders may be keeping an eye on the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Extreme Networks (EXTR)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -33.85. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

