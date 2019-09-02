Sizing Up Ei Group plc (LSE:EIG) as Cash Flow Moves 0.03346

Ei Group plc (LSE:EIG) has seen year over year cash flow change of 0.03346. This is calculated as the one year percentage growth of the firm’s cash flow from operations from their publicly filed statement of cash flows. Cash reserves are an important element for an investor to consider when analyzing a stock. A continued reduction in cash flow could spell trouble for a firm while on the other hand solid continued cash flow growth should translate into stock growth.

In taking a look at some other key growth stats we note that the one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.00000 for Ei Group plc (LSE:EIG) and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.00694 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.01685. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.46543 and lastly sales growth was 0.07485.

Ei Group plc (LSE:EIG) has a present suggested portfolio ownership rate of 0.07000 (as a decimal) ownership. Target weight is the volatility adjusted recommended position size for a stock in your portfolio. The maximum target weight is 7% for any given holding. The indicator is based off of the 100 day volatility reading and calculates a target weight accordingly. The more recent volatility of a stock, the lower the target weight will be. The 3-month volatility stands at 65.720000 (decimal). This is the normal returns and standard deviation of the stock price over three months annualized.

Diving down into some additional near-term indicators we see that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.026291 for Ei Group plc (LSE:EIG). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In looking at some key ratios we note that the Piotroski F Score stands at 7 (1 to 10 scale) and the ERP5 rank holds steady at 4603. The Q.I. Value of Ei Group plc (LSE:EIG) currently reads 16.00000 on the Quant scale. The Free Cash Flow score of 0.781626 is also swinging some momentum at investors. The Great Britain based firm is currently valued at 6059.

Some other notable ratios include the Accrual Ratio of -0.117749, the Altman Z score of 1.265931, a Montier C-Score of 3.00000 and a Value Composite rank of 26.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Ei Group plc (LSE:EIG)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 3.309524.

