Sizing Up Earnings Yield & Quant Scores For These Stocks: Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX), Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS)

The EBITDA Yield is a great way to determine a company’s profitability. This number is calculated by dividing a company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization by the company’s enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The EBITDA Yield for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is -0.140342.

Investing in the stock market may include having to keep emotions in check. When things get crazy, investors may be forced with tough decisions. Being able to stay away from impulsive decisions may help when the time comes to tweak the portfolio. Having the proper discipline and market perspective may also be a highly desirable trait for a successful trader. Investors who are able to practice discipline may be able to avoid emotional trading pitfalls in the future. Even highly experienced investors may have to someday make the difficult decisions in order to keep the portfolio strong. Figuring out what works and what doesn’t may take many years of trial and error. Learning to filter through the daily noise can be a big asset when trying to focus on the particularly important information.



Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is 4. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock.

The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is 62. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) for last month was 1.18555. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is 0.59192.

Another useful indicator to assist in detmining rank is the ERP5 Rank. This is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is 16727. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Looking further, the MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is 16627. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Earnings Yield

The Earnings to Price yield of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. NasdaqCM:HRTX is -0.122868. This is calculated by taking the earnings per share and dividing it by the last closing share price. This is one of the most popular methods investors use to evaluate a company’s financial performance. Earnings Yield is calculated by taking the operating income or earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and dividing it by the Enterprise Value of the company. The Earnings Yield for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. NasdaqCM:HRTX is -0.141545. Earnings Yield helps investors measure the return on investment for a given company. Similarly, the Earnings Yield Five Year Average is the five year average operating income or EBIT divided by the current enterprise value. The Earnings Yield Five Year average for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is -0.079968.

ROIC

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is -1.6465. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is -0.941976. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is -2.885879.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is 92. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:HRTX) is 91.

Making money in the stock market can be challenging, but it is not impossible. Accomplished investors typically have a well-rounded understanding of how markets function. Many successful investors have learned to be patient, disciplined, and ready to jump on any opportunity that arises. Securing higher returns on investment dollars may take some extra time and effort for those who do not have a lengthy background in the stock market. Although there are many types of investments out there, investing in stocks has traditionally provided the highest potential for returns. To realize consistent returns, investors typically have to maintain a steadfast approach and be willing to adapt to changing market environments over time.

In terms of EBITDA Yield, Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) currently has a value of 0.019312. This value is derived by dividing EBITDA by Enterprise Value.

Another useful indicator to assist in detmining rank is the ERP5 Rank. This is an investment tool that analysts use to discover undervalued companies. The ERP5 looks at the Price to Book ratio, Earnings Yield, ROIC and 5 year average ROIC. The ERP5 of Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 8733. The lower the ERP5 rank, the more undervalued a company is thought to be.

Looking further, the MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 7789. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

Piotroski F-Score

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 38. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) for last month was 1.09278. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month.

If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 0.87601.

Valuation

Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) presently has a current ratio of 2.97. The current ratio, also known as the working capital ratio, is a liquidity ratio that displays the proportion of current assets of a business relative to the current liabilities. The ratio is simply calculated by dividing current liabilities by current assets. The ratio may be used to provide an idea of the ability of a certain company to pay back its liabilities with assets. Typically, the higher the current ratio the better, as the company may be more capable of paying back its obligations.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The VC1 of Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 75. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 75.

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Kinaxis Inc. TSX:KXS is 7.995983. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 45.640125. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 98.695359. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

FCF

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Kinaxis Inc. (TSX:KXS) is 0.015528.

