Simple Moving Average 50 Touching 51.406536 for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (:SVXY)

Investors are usually scouring the markets for that next great stock pick. Locating that special winner to jumpstart the portfolio may involve lots of diligent hard work. Filing through the massive amounts of data regarding public companies can be an overwhelming task. Many successful investors will approach the equity markets from various sides. This may include keeping a close eye on the fundamentals as well as the technical data. This may also include following sell-side analyst opinions and tracking what the big money institutions are buying or selling.

Scanning through some ratings, we note that the current Oscillator Rating on ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (:SVXY) is a “Sell”. The Moving Average Rating is sitting at a “Buy”. Traders may use these signals in conjunction with other indicators in order to set up the chart for future trading success.

The HMA or Hull Moving Average for the stock is presently 52.26874074. The HMA may help with technical analysis by reducing lag and heightening responsiveness. Traders often find that following this indicator helps with reduction of noise.

As traders scan the equity market, they may be using Simple Moving Averages to help figure out where a stock is headed. Following some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 51.1995, the 20 day is 51.03275, and the 30 day is 51.36556333. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 51.406536 , the 100 day is 52.912629 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 51.3699585.

Traders checking the pulse on shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (:SVXY) will note that since the opening price of 51.92, the stock has moved -0.03. During the session, the stock has hit a low of 51.87 and reached a high of 52.2. Volume on the day is around 615587.

Dedicated traders will often pay close attention to Exponential Moving Average levels. EMA study can help guide traders when gauging market strength. We can see the following EMA levels on the stock:

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 51.3967327

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 51.7170806

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 51.97409263

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 51.46063119

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 51.30482171

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 52.19238535

Traders following Donchian Channels can see that the 20 day upper band is 52.35 and the 20 day lower band is 49.08. These channels are used by technicians to help spot possible breakouts, and they may also be used to confirm a defined trend.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (:SVXY) has drawn the attention of traders as the price has moved -0.0577812% since the open. The prior session close was noted at 51.89. Looking back over the last month, we note that the stock’s high point was seen at 53.2.

Investors following ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (:SVXY) can see that the stock most recently closed at 51.89

Past 3 months: 4.66007666

One year change: -5.19005848

Year-to-date: 22.64775414

Past week: 4.13488559

Past month: 2.69200317

Investors are frequently looking for any possible way to get a leg up in the market. This may involve committing to plan that will hopefully outperform the market and maximize profits. Many investors will choose to employ top-down analysis. Top-down analysis involves examining the big picture of the economy and the world of finance. After studying global economic conditions, investors may then analyze different sectors that are possibly well positioned to beat the market. After identifying the sector or sectors, investors may then do further analysis of stocks within the specific industry in order to find firms that are successful and primed for growth. Other individual investors may choose to go with bottom-up analysis when looking for stock to add to the portfolio. The bottom-up approach takes the emphasis off of the power and significance of market and economic cycles. Investors may focus on individual companies and not worry so much about the specific industry or economy in general.