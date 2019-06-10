Simple 30 Day Ticks to 15.37629333 for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund ($NYSE:BGX)

Investors are always striving to make wiser decisions when it comes to handling the markets. There are so many options available, and that can make things more complex. Beginning with a solid approach can help ease the investor’s initial foray into the stock market. Accumulating market knowledge may take a lot of time and effort. Many investors may find out the hard way that there is no easy way to beat the markets. Many investors are teased with investment tips from friends or colleagues. It can be very tempting to take advice from someone who has a track record of beating the market. However, the old saying remains the same; past results may not indicate future results. Investors may find that doing their own research can provide a huge boost to portfolio performance.

Investors following Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) can see that the stock most recently closed at 15.4127

Past 3 months: -0.19417476

One year change: -7.66467066

Year-to-date: 12.22707424

Past week: 1.78217822

Past month: -1.65816327

Scanning through some ratings, we note that the current Oscillator Rating on Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) is a “Buy”. The Moving Average Rating is sitting at a “Strong Buy”. Traders may use these signals in conjunction with other indicators in order to set up the chart for future trading success.

Traders following Donchian Channels can see that the 20 day upper band is 15.7 and the 20 day lower band is 14.89. These channels are used by technicians to help spot possible breakouts, and they may also be used to confirm a defined trend.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) has drawn the attention of traders as the price has moved -0.04734112% since the open. The prior session close was noted at 15.4127. Looking back over the last month, we note that the stock’s high point was seen at 15.72.

Dedicated traders will often pay close attention to Exponential Moving Average levels. EMA study can help guide traders when gauging market strength. We can see the following EMA levels on the stock:

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 15.34208776

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 15.38445054

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 15.4002074

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 15.28415631

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 15.30861926

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 15.37840974

The HMA or Hull Moving Average for the stock is presently 15.45026148. The HMA may help with technical analysis by reducing lag and heightening responsiveness. Traders often find that following this indicator helps with reduction of noise.

As traders scan the equity market, they may be using Simple Moving Averages to help figure out where a stock is headed. Following some SMA levels, we can see that the 10 day is 15.18018, the 20 day is 15.337775, and the 30 day is 15.37629333. Tracking some other time periods, we note that the 50 day SMA is 15.440448 , the 100 day is 15.459757 , and the 200 day SMA is currently 15.3196565.

Traders checking the pulse on shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) will note that since the opening price of 15.42, the stock has moved -0.0073. During the session, the stock has hit a low of 15.3625 and reached a high of 15.4458. Volume on the day is around 9695.

When trading the stock market, investors constantly have to deal with volatility. There are many different reasons why markets may see increased volatility. Whether it is political change, economic events, or even natural disasters, there is always something brewing that has the ability to disrupt the market. When a big event happens, investors might be faced with challenges and be forced to react. Overreacting to market downturns may be common, but it may also hurt the health of the stock portfolio. When the stock market gets choppy and slides, investors may be tempted to quickly pull money out. Pulling out of positions based on specific events may be the right move sometimes, but investors may find that they missed out on gains that followed after a rebound. Staying disciplined and being prepared can help the investor ride out temporary market turbulence.