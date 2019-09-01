Simba Essel Energy Inc (SMB.V) SMI Moves into Reversal Territory

Simba Essel Energy Inc (SMB.V)’s Stochastic Momentum Index is cruising higher and has passed the key level of +40, indicating possible oversold territory. The SMI indicator was developed by William Blau ad presented in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine in 1993, ten years after the original stochastic was invented. The oscillator fluctuates between -100 and 100, and as such the indicator can be readily used to identify overbought and oversold levels. Readings above +40 occur when the market is trading near the top of its recent price range. Readings below -40 occur when the market is trading near the bottom of its recent price range.

Investors may be intent on creating unique strategies when approaching the equity markets. Individuals with longer-term mindsets may have completely different strategies than those who trade in the short-term. Whatever class they fall under, investors may have to decide how aggressive they want to be in order to capitalize on these strategies. Navigating the bull market may make things a bit easier for some and much harder for others. Many investors will set their sights on dips and corrections. This may prove to be a successful strategy, but this may also create many missed opportunities. Keeping track of key economic data along with market trends and earnings information typically seems to be a boon to any strategy. Highly active traders may keep close watch after the markets have a sleepy session or two. Investors staying the course might actually be relieved when activity cools a bit.

Traders are taking a closer look at shares of Simba Essel Energy Inc (SMB.V) of late. The 14-day RSI is presently at 46.79, the 7-day is at 49.04, and the 3-day is resting at 59.12. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of various popular technical indicators developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his publication “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was released in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum.

In terms of CCI levels, Simba Essel Energy Inc (SMB.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 6.97. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is 24.83. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Simba Essel Energy Inc (SMB.V)’s Williams %R presently stands at -50.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels, the 200-day is at 0.01, the 50-day is 0.01, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.01. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

