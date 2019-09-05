Silver Range Res Ltd (SLRRF) Springing into Action: What are the technicals saying?

Silver Range Res Ltd (SLRRF) is in focus today as we drill down into the near-term signals for the stock. We note that the current 7-day average directional indicator is Sell.

This signal may be used to determine the market trend. The 7-day directional strength is Strong . This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. The 7-day average directional direction is currently Strongest. This signal indicates whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell.

Investors are usually scouring the markets for that next great stock pick. Locating that special winner to jumpstart the portfolio may involve lots of diligent hard work. Filing through the massive amounts of data regarding public companies can be an overwhelming task. Many successful investors will approach the equity markets from various sides. This may include keeping a close eye on the fundamentals as well as the technical data. This may also include following sell-side analyst opinions and tracking what the big money institutions are buying or selling.

Shifting gears, we can see that the 10-day moving average Hilo channel is currently Buy. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price. The direction of the signal is currently Strengthening.

Looking at some other short-term indicators, Silver Range Res Ltd (SLRRF) has a 20-day moving average vs price of Buy. This is the signal from the 20-day MA which is used to monitor changes in stock price.

The current signal strength is Soft and the direction has been noted as Weakest. The 20-50 day MACD Oscillator signal is presently Buy. The strength is presently Average and the direction is Weakest.

Focusing in on the 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal for Silver Range Res Ltd (SLRRF), the current reading is Hold.

This short-term indicator may be used to help spot oversold and overbought conditions.

Investors are frequently looking for any possible way to get a leg up in the market. This may involve committing to plan that will hopefully outperform the market and maximize profits. Many investors will choose to employ top-down analysis. Top-down analysis involves examining the big picture of the economy and the world of finance. After studying global economic conditions, investors may then analyze different sectors that are possibly well positioned to beat the market. After identifying the sector or sectors, investors may then do further analysis of stocks within the specific industry in order to find firms that are successful and primed for growth. Other individual investors may choose to go with bottom-up analysis when looking for stock to add to the portfolio. The bottom-up approach takes the emphasis off of the power and significance of market and economic cycles. Investors may focus on individual companies and not worry so much about the specific industry or economy in general.

