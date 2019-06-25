Signal Watch: What’s Unfolding For Evercore Partners Inc (EVR)?

Asian stock markets were mixed and muted Wednesday, opening higher as oil issues drove higher on strong crude prices, and as property stocks built on profit expectations. But markets turned cautious in afternoon trading in front of the pending US Federal Reserve Board rate announcement. Hong Kong and Shanghai finished in the red, Tokyo was closed on holiday, and other regional exchanges were uneven.

The Hong Kong Hang Seng Index fell 135.41, or 0.43%, to 31,414.52, as losing issues outnumbered gainers 25 to 23.

Leading the upside were China Resources Land (1109:HK), up 5.3%, followed by China Overseas Land (688:HK), up 4.3%, and then PetroChina (857:HK), up 2.4%.

